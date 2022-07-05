ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County social workers were forced into unpaid overtime, lawsuits allege

By Tom Coulter, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

Amid overwhelming caseloads, dozens of Riverside County social workers were pressured by their bosses into working unpaid overtime, they allege in newly filed lawsuits.

The lawsuits, many of which were filed in late June in federal court, allege the county violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Supervisors in the Department of Public Social Services “knew or should have known that Plaintiff was working overtime without receiving all compensation required under the FLSA,” states one of the complaints, adding employees were "often assigned an amount of work that could not be completed in forty (40) hours per week."

The complaints, which do not specify whether any of the employees still work for the county, mention the county's conduct "was repeated and consistent throughout Plaintiff’s entire period of employment as a CSD Social Worker."

The individual complaints stem from a class-action suit, filed in 2019, in which the judge eventually ruled some employees could bring their cases individually. While at least 22 county employees have filed complaints so far, more — “probably less than 100” — are likely to pursue legal action in the coming weeks, according to John Parker, an attorney representing many plaintiffs.

“There is an absolutely pervasive problem with Riverside County overworking social workers, not giving them reasonable caseloads and expecting them to work off the clock, with deadly consequences for kids and families,” Parker said.

Riverside County spokesperson Brooke Federico said the county had not yet received the individual lawsuits.

“Once the county receives any lawsuit, it is thoroughly reviewed to determine next steps,” Federico said in an email. “The County of Riverside is committed to fair employment standards for all employees.”

The Department of Public Social Services has more than 4,000 employees, making it one of the county's largest. In recent years, the department, which is responsible for administering a wide range of public services, has come under scrutiny for its handling of cases involving at-risk youth, including the Turpin children . A report on the county's administration of services to the Turpin siblings is set to be presented to county supervisors next week.

The lawsuits were also filed shortly after Riverside County officials started looking at ways to improve retention among county employees, following a report in May that found a vacancy rate of more than 20% in many departments, along with a 12% turnover rate countywide. The turnover rate among DPSS staff, at 30%, was higher than the county's average.

People taking legal action against the county were unable to file overtime for a variety of reasons, including a confusing claims system, as well as uncertainty over whether overtime had to be preapproved amid “crushing caseloads,” Parker said.

“A lot of time people spend more time in the field than they anticipate,” Parker said. “If their eight hours is done, they would just do that work and don’t get paid for it.”

“I think it’s a shame, because my clients are all really good people,” he added. “They’re doing the Lord’s work out there, and it’s a shame the county can’t get its act together.”

Tom Coulter covers politics and can be reached at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

