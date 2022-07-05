Boil Order for Sugar Creek Estates Trailer Park

West Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the West Terre Haute Water Works are calling on residents to boil water before use.

A water main is being repaired in town, due to that, the area of Sugar Creek Estates Trailer Park is now under a boil order until further notice.

The CDC’s guidance for how to properly boil water during these situations is as follows;

• Fill a pot with water.

• Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

• Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

• Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Water Works officials state this is the only area currently affected.

