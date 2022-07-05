ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Boil Order for Sugar Creek Estates Trailer Park

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgN3B_0gVcs4Fx00

West Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the West Terre Haute Water Works are calling on residents to boil water before use.

A water main is being repaired in town, due to that, the area of Sugar Creek Estates Trailer Park is now under a boil order until further notice.

The CDC’s guidance for how to properly boil water during these situations is as follows;

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Click here to view the CDC’s guidelines for residents under a boil water advisory

Water Works officials state this is the only area currently affected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Bacteria causes the closure of Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Residents looking to cool down will have to look to places other than Deming Park. In a post on the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials announced that results from a 24-hour Total Coliform test came back showing the presence of bacteria in the water. Pool officials […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Plans announced to replace two Terre Haute bridges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges in Terre Haute are being replaced. The bridges span across the Lost Creek on Fruitridge Avenue, which is near Beech Street. The goal is to eliminate the need for weight restrictions on the bridges. Engineers plan for construction to begin in late fall...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Vincennes looks to revitalize local park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For nearly two decades, Lester Square Skate Park has welcomed kids from all over the area. It’s located near 10th and Church Streets. Jesse Cummings was a teenager when he went around Vincennes, Indiana petitioning to get a skate park started. Once the project was completed, it provided the area with something different.
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
West Terre Haute, IN
Government
City
West Terre Haute, IN
WTHI

National grant set to help renovate historic Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to a national grant, one downtown Terre Haute restaurant will get a facelift. The Saratoga Restaurant was awarded a grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The restaurant will receive $40,000 from the group. Of the money, $30,000 will go towards renovating and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 27 thru July 1

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. East Star Buffet, 3059 S. US Hwy 41 – (5 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Wait station hand sink found dirty. Inside of ice machines found with built up debris. Wall mounted knife rack found with built up debris and table mounted can opener found with built up debris. Observed several flies in kitchen and flies on fly strips in food storage prep areas. On buffet honey dew, cantaloupe, pasta salad, crab salad and pepperoni found at 60-63 degrees.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Road Closure East of Vincennes Begins Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 50 in Knox County. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 12th, crews will begin work to replace two culverts along US 50 just east of Vincennes. Westbound traffic on US 50 will be restricted near Old US 50. Eastbound...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTHI

Fair gets underway in Parke County - here's the schedule

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Fair is officially underway. Events start Friday with the queen and princess pageant. 4-h educators say the program is beneficial to kids in the long term. "So, we have several 4-H'ers that really kind of find their passion for what they want...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

House fire in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Murphy, when firefighters arrived they found a […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points Car Show moves to Collett Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 4th annual 12 Points Car Show will be held in Collett Park on Saturday. This is the first time that the show will be held in Collett Park. In previous years, the show was held in 12 Points. 12 Points Revitalization President Jennifer Mullen cited more space and shade […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTWO/WAWV

‘The sky is the limit’: Big plans for 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over the last three years, 12 Points Revitalization has worked to beautify and revitalize the 12 Points area. The group’s mission originally started as a movement to remove trash, graffiti and clean the sidewalks in the area. But what started out a modest effort has turned into a full economic […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Preparations underway for Knox Co. Watermelon Fest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A crowd-pleasing festival is returning to Vincennes this August. The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is set to be held over two days at Patrick Henry Square, August 5-6 sponsored by Sparklight. There will be lots to do with the Watermelon Business Challenge hosted by...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash in Shelburn sends one to hospital

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the crash occurred at approximately 6:34 a.m. at US 41 and SR 48 near Shelburn. Cottom said the crash was due to […]
SHELBURN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Nearly 2000 residents will save money on energy bills. Here’s how

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Nearly 2000 residents on Brazil’s westside will save money on their energy bills. It’s thanks to some slight home improvements. The effort is through Duke Energy’s Neighborhood Energy Saver Program. Annually, recipients in this program will save around $130. With soaring prices on almost everything, resident Ruthann Jeffries said any […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Historic WWII aircraft are landing in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Historic World War II aircrafts are touching down in Terre Haute for the weekend. The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Air Power History Tour are putting the aircraft on display. The collection includes two of the rarest World War II bombers. The CAF, formerly known as...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hoosiers say they need relief from high gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.72. This price is about 15 cents lower than it was this time last month. However, Hoosier drivers are still upset. Vigo County resident Darlene McCaskill said that she has noticed the steady, but slow decline in gas […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy