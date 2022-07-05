ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan shelters participating in reduced-fee 'Empty the Shelters' pet adoption event

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
As unprecedented crowding is occurring in shelters across the country, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting a nationwide "Empty the Shelters" event with reduced-fee adoptions.

This summer's event will be hosted by over 250 organizations across 42 states, including more than 40 shelters in Michigan.

The event is the longest-running yet, going on for three weeks from July 11-31.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

The event is the largest funded adoption event in the country, having helped more than 96,068 pets find homes in the United States and Canada since 2016, Bissell said.

According to BISSELL's interactive map, some Michigan shelters participating include: Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control in Detroit, Detroit Dog Rescue in Warren, and Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor.

All dogs adopted will be spayed or neutered, as well as up to date on vaccines for a cost of $50 or less. The dogs will also have completed a full medical and behavioral assessment.

At a Westland, Michigan shelter, the Humane Society's Berman Center for Animal Care, the Stafeil family is temporarily covering adoption fees for long-term adoptable dogs in honor of their dog Oreo.

The adoption promotion "Friends of Oreo," was created to support dogs that are having a harder time finding a home.

The Berman Center for Animal Care is located at 900 N. Newburgh Rd. and is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

