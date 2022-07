One reason inflation appears to sting a bit more in Alaska right now is because it is one of the few places in the country where prices actually dropped during the pandemic. The Alaska Department of Labor on Friday (7-1-22) published its latest issue of “Trends.” The magazine-style report examines changes in the cost of living in Alaska over the past year. And while some of the statistics – like the dip in prices in 2020 – are surprising, other statistics will sound familiar to Alaskans who lived through the pipeline boom.

