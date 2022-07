There are few places on the SouthCoast as charming and quaint as Padanaram, but Padanaram has an issue: a bridge. Now, mind you, I don't have a problem with bridges. In fact, I like bridges. From time to time, I even enjoy being stopped at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for a while. It can be relaxing just sitting there watching the age-old bridge swing open to let marine traffic through and then close again.

