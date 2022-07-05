Pelosi Vita: Speaker, DUI hubby cavort at Italian resort owned by Andrea Bocelli

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul soak up some sun on the Italian seaside. Photopress / BACKGRID

The Pelosis may want to skip the wine tasting this time.

A little more than a month after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was busted for DUI in California — leaving him facing jail time — the multi-millionaire couple was spotted at a ritzy resort on the Italian seaside owned by legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The Post exclusively obtained photos of the couple — Nancy dressed in all white with Paul clad in dark-colored shorts and shirt — hanging with Bocelli, his wife Veronica Berti, and others at the Alpemare Beach Club.

The California Democrat was also pictured in animated conversation with a group including Bocelli and Berti inside one of the sumptuously outfitted tents on the beach.

Reports from insiders said most patrons didn’t recognize Pelosi and kept asking the lifeguards who she was.

The resort, so exclusive that rates for personal cabins are only available by emailed request, is nestled between the beach and the mountains in Forte dei Marmi, about 60 miles west of Florence.

“Take a few dips in the clear blue sea and soak up the bright Tuscan sunshine on the VIP Beach, where the Maestro Andrea Bocelli himself could even make an appearance!” the club boasts on its website. ​”During your time at Alpemare, you will indulge in a wonderful wine tasting of Bocelli wines directly from the Azienda Bocelli accompanied with a delicious appetizer​.”

As a sunglass-wearing Pelosi, 82, was pictured strolling through the Mediterranean surf with staff and security following close behind, Americans spent the July Fourth holiday weekend filling up their vehicles with gas that cost $4.80 a gallon on average nationwide and forking out around $76.94 for the usual cookout of hamburgers, hot dogs and other fixings — 17% more than last year.

In a May interview, Pelosi defended President Biden’s response to inflation that has reached levels not seen since 1981, saying “so much is being done by this president, we have to make sure public sentiment understands that.”

“The American people have said they have a comfort level with their economic situation,” Pelosi told MSNBC, referring to the Federal Reserve’s Economic Well-Being of US Households report that found 68% of Americans said that they could cover the cost of a $400 emergency in 2021.​

That survey was conducted in October and November 2021 when the inflation rate was about 6.8%.​ The US inflation rate hit ​8.6% in May.

The Pelosis’ Italian holiday came after Paul Pelosi, 82, was charged with DUI causing injury after getting into a crash with another driver shortly before midnight on May 28 in Napa County.

Paul Pelosi, who blew a .082% Blood Alcohol Level, was headed from a dinner party to his and Nancy’s vineyard, River Run, when a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep crashed into his Porsche.

I​t’s unclear how long Pelosi and her husband had been staying at the resort, but it appears to be just another stop on their getaway.

Last week, the speaker received Holy Communion while attending Mass at the Vatican.

She was administered the Eucharist while at St. Peter’s Basilica, according to two witnesses, who told the Associated Press that Pelosi was seated in a VIP diplomatic section of the cathedral.

​P​ope Francis presided over the Mass, held to mark the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul — but the pontiff did not administer Communion to Pelosi.

The speaker receiving Communion came a month after the Roman Catholic archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, banned Pelosi from the sacrament because of her stand on abortion.

“A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others,” Cordileone wrote in a public notification. “Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.’”