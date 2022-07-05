ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Dozens arraigned on charges from Jayland Walker police shooting protests

By Stephanie Warsmith and Craig Webb
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Im9J_0gVcr63c00

Dozens of people were arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from protests over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in response to an Akron man who was shot and killed by police.

The protesters, who face misdemeanor charges, pleaded not guilty via video in Akron Municipal Court and were released on either signature or very low bonds. Several more were to be arraigned Wednesday morning and at least one was given a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Jayland Walker:Akron arrests nearly 50, declares curfew after Jayland Walker protests turn violent

Police said 49 people were arrested when protests that had been peaceful turned violent late Sunday night. Property damage to downtown business included shattered windows, overturned fixtures and plant stands and several small fires being set. Officers deployed tear gas to disperse crowds of protesters.

"We respect and support a citizen's right to peacefully protest but cannot condone violence or property destruction," Lt. Michael Miller, an Akron police spokesman, said in a statement.

Most defendants from Jayland Walker protests are from Akron

Of 44 who made initial appearances in Akron Municipal Court on Tuesday, all but 10 listed Akron addresses.

They were both male and female and ranged in age from 18 to 36 years old.

One defendant was homeless. The defendants also included two from Cuyahoga Falls, two from Tallmadge, two from Canton, two from Youngstown and one from Atwater.

Most faced charges of riot, disorderly conduct and failure to disperse during the protests and marches in and around downtown Akron. Others face charges of misconduct at an emergency and inciting violence. None were charged with felonies.

One defendant is accused of causing damage during a related protest at the Arlington Plaza.

The protests were in response to the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot by police more than 60 times June 27 after officers attempted to stop him for a traffic violation and he fled. Police say he fired a shot while driving, then jumped from his vehicle and ran. Police said officers attempted to use Tasers then fired bullets at Walker, fatally injuring him.

In response to the protests, the city of Akron declared a state of emergency, initiated a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. and canceled several events, including the popular Fourth of July fireworks.

After there was no turmoil Monday or Tuesday afternoon, Akron announced the curfew would be lifted as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Were Jayland Walker's family members arrested?

Miller said he's gotten many questions about whether anyone from Walker's family was arrested for protesting. He said police don't know.

"We have no way to know that short of a DNA test," he said.

Miller said one vocal protester who claimed to be a family member turned out not to be.

Akron Councilwoman Tara Samples posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that no one from Walker's family has been arrested. She advised people not to give to funds set up to help the family with their defense.

"Looks like there might be some scammers out there," she said.

Jayland Walker Protest organizer says arrests were unwarranted

At least one protest organizer thinks the arrests were unwarranted and that the police were the ones who escalated the situation.

"The definition of protest is to disrupt the peace," said Ray Greene of Freedom Black Led Organizing Collaborative (BLOC), one of the groups that helped organize the weekend protests. "There have been non-violent and non-incident protests."

The Freedom BLOC, Serve the People Akron and the Cleveland Black Lives Matter Chapter raised money to help pay for protesters' bonds. The groups also provided people with rides when they were released from the Summit County Jail on Tuesday.

Some protesters were held at the Stark and Portage county jails because of space constraints in the Summit County Jail.

"We use other facilities in situations involving mass arrests," said Inspector Bill Holland, a spokesman for the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The arraignments Monday morning, which normally take about an hour, lasted nearly four hours.

Judge Annalisa Stubbs Williams gave most of the defendants a signature bond or a very low bond, such as $250. She set a date for their next appearance in Akron court in the next two weeks and warned them that a warrant would be issued for their arrest if they failed to show.

Assistant Akron Prosecutor Jessica Connell asked that a condition of the defendants' bonds be that they obey Akron's curfew.

National group to organize Jayland Walker protesters' defense

Andrea Whitaker, the Summit County public defender, said all of the people who were arrested were from Northeast Ohio and most had no criminal records.

Whitaker said the National Lawyers Guild, which often gets involved with assisting with mass protests, were coordinating the protesters' defenses, likely with assistance from Akron-area organizations and attorneys.

"We're still trying to figure out how that will be handled," Whitaker said Tuesday.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com and 330-996-3705. Craig Webb can be reached at 330-996-3547 and cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

Comments / 3

MelN
3d ago

Did any of them smash windows? If so they should also be make the to pay the cost to replace. This soft on crime has to end!

Reply
8
Guest
3d ago

LMBO, this is absolutely hilarious. Aren't these the same people that kill each other by the thousands every year... men, women and CHILDREN. And not a word from these same people. Keep up the good work, you're weeding yourselves out, whether by jail or by violence. Just keep those numbers up, we're counting on you.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Activist arrested in Akron appears in court

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One of the seven protesters arrested in Akron on Wednesday appeared in Akron Municipal Court Friday morning. Michael Harris, 37, is charged with rioting during protests for the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker. He pled not guilty. His bond is set at $5,000. Harris,...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Atwater, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
whbc.com

Akron City Councilwoman Reacts to Police and Protestors Activity in Akron

Jordan Miller speaks with Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley about the interaction between police and protestors in Akron. protest continue in the city after the death of Jayland Walker Multiple videos and arrests went viral including big names in national protests. Councilwoman Mosley gives her thoughts on the videos, police activity, and how change can be made.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron business thanks community for support after breaking and entering, theft

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police reported a breaking and entering and theft incident that took place at a local store, Highland Throwbacks, Thursday around 3:20 a.m. The shop posted that they will be temporarily closed for repairs and upgrades, mentioning how grateful they are for the willingness of their community to help.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Arraignments#Violent Crime#Akron Municipal Court
WKYC

Cuyahoga Falls police investigating alleged stabbing

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that allegedly left a single individual with unspecified injuries. 3News learned of the apparent stabbing that took place at a house on the 2300 block of Anderson Road, a residential street intersecting with Munroe Falls Avenue. According to Capt. Christopher E. Norfolk, CFPD operations commander, the injured alleged victim is "non-verbal."
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WKBN

Youngstown man jumps into car, arrested on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Downtown Akron under curfew again...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 8th:. Relatives of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, arrested in Akron protest. Akron community leaders condemn Akron P.D. over response to peaceful protests. Loehmann quits police job in Pennsylvania after protests of his hiring. Ohio bill would allow pregnant people to sue over...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot to death on Canton porch

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Canton man died late Thursday after being shot on a porch, said Canton police. The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of 4th St. N.W. Canton police said when they arrived, they found Craig Blackshear, of Canton,...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Timothy Loehmann withdraws application for Tioga Borough police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday morning, former Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann withdrew his application for the Tioga Borough police department in Pennsylvania. The news first surfaced Wednesday on social media that Loehmann had been sworn in as the department’s sole police officer. When Loehmann was a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man with 2 felony charges wanted, Stark County Sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and officers have asked for the community’s help to find him. Daniel Duran, 36, is wanted for two felonies and a misdemeanor, according to a department Facebook post. Duran is wanted for a...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy