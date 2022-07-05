ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold case murder defendant gets 38-year sentence

By Xerxes Wilson, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

A New Castle County man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for the 2016 killing of Jakeith Latham near Claymont.

Delaware Department of Justice prosecutors said that evidence showed Seth Kinderman set up a transaction to sell Latham diabetic test strips but instead shot him when he arrived. The 34-year-old from New Jersey was found dead, lying on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Linda Road.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Kinderman then drove the victim’s vehicle to a nearby neighborhood where he “discarded” the body and attempted to set fire to the vehicle. Kinderman was not arrested until roughly two years after the murder. Prosecutors said genetic evidence “secured” through a “genealogy testing service” ultimately cracked the case.

Kinderman pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree murder, attempted robbery and a weapons charge. He was sentenced on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Cold case murder defendant gets 38-year sentence

