Calvert County, MD

A simply jawsome event: Calvert Marine Museum holds annual Sharkfest event

By By MICHAEL REID
The Enterprise
 3 days ago
It’s been spotted in the Chesapeake Bay and it’s approaching Solomons Island at an alarming rate.

But no need to scramble out of the water — it’s just the 28th annual Sharkfest returning to the Calvert Marine Museum on July 9.

“I look forward to Sharkfest every July,” Calvert Marine Museum Exhibit and Special Programs Interpreter Mindy Quinn wrote in an email. “It is one of my favorite events and I have been thinking about it since July of last year.”

This year’s event will feature a chance to get up close and personal with a horn shark and a swell shark at the Corbin Nature Pavilion outside on the museum grounds. The sharks live year-round at the museum behind the scenes.

“We joke that they only work one day a year so they’ll make their cameos if you will,” Calvert Marine Museum Curator of Estuarine Biology Perry Hampton said during a 2021 interview about the sharks, which are commonly found in the waters off California and Mexico. “They’re very adaptable, so people will be able to see them up close and personal.”

The museum also has a chain dogfish in its Discovery Room, but that will be closed during the event.

Visitors will also have a chance to learn “sharktoids,” examine evidence of prehistoric sharks, make a shark-themed craft, or search for fossils on the museum grounds.

“There are about 440 different species of sharks,” Quinn said as to the popularity of the event, “so there is a species to appeal to almost anyone — from cookie cutter sharks to megamouth sharks and wobbegongs.”

Guests can also view the “Sharks: Sink Your Teeth In” exhibit, which is a comparison of living sharks and their ancient relatives from the Meiocene era, which occurred 10 to 12 million years ago.

“The most abundant vertebrate fossils we find [there] are sharks, so with that in mind we’re kind of comparing the sharks and rays that we see along the Calvert Cliffs and that age to what we see today.”

Calvert Cliffs has yielded fossils from 54 species of sharks.

“I also hope that people really get a sense of how these animals would have behaved,” Assistant Curator of Paleontology Victor Perez said in a 2021 interview. “We have some really interesting fossils that show interactions between predator and prey and I think they really inspire the imaginations of how these animals lived 10 to 20 million years ago.”

The exhibit, which is located on the upper level of the museum, has 12 floor cases, eight wall mounts and four 3-D models of sharks and rays.

Marine conservation biologist David Shiffman will autograph and discuss his new book ‘Why Sharks Matter’ as well as answer questions relating to sharks, marine biology or ocean conservation.

In an interview last year, Calvert Marine Museum Curator of Estuarine Biology Perry Hampton reasoned the event was so popular because “it’s something a lot of folks are interested in. We use it as an opportunity to educate people that sharks are important and the important role in the ecosystem and try to dispel some myths.”

“Sharks have a very important role in the ecosystems in which they live,” Quinn said. “They are not just mindless killers, but top predators and some also have the role of helping to keep the oceans clear of animals that have died. Their populations are decreasing and without them the entire ocean ecosystem will be affected.”

The Chesapeake Bay has 12 to 15 species of sharks in it — many are at the mouth where the water has a higher level of salinity — including hammerheads and bull sharks.

“The Chesapeake Bay doesn’t have a lot of sharks,” Hampton said, “and the ones they have like the bull shark would be too big for us to display. And the local sharks just don’t respond well to confinement over long periods of time and in smaller tanks.”

The Enterprise

