Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun At Critics In Sweet Anniversary Post

Victoria Beckham is celebrating 23 years of marriage to her husband, David Beckham, by poking fun at those who “said it wouldn’t last.”

The Spice Girl posted a photo alongside her longtime love on Sunday with a cheeky caption addressing their relationship and its supposed flaws.

“They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕”

David Beckham posted an anniversary message of his own on Instagram, alongside a clip from the couple’s interview with actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who was dressed as his character, Ali G.

In the clip, Baron Cohen asks the soccer star if he was into the Spice Girls before meeting his wife.

“No, but I was into Posh,” he answered with a smile.

“23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh,” he wrote in his Instagram caption. “Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you, we all love you.”

The Beckhams first met in 1997 and got engaged the following year.

They later tied the knot at a star-studded castle wedding in Ireland in 1999. They share four children: Brooklyn (a newlywed himself), Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Victoria Beckham revealed a bit of marriage advice in a 2017 Vogue article in which she wrote a letter to her 18-year-old self.

“On marriage: have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique,” she wrote at the time . “Always make time for each other. Because if you don’t, everything will revolve around the children and I’m not sure how sexy that is! And do not forget the person you fell in love with.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.