ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dior and Boston Professor to Research Cellular Aging Reversal

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2PR2_0gVcqQPs00
Vadim N. Gladyshev Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

PARIS — With the aim of reversing cellular aging, Parfums Christian Dior has entered into a research collaboration with Vadim N. Gladyshev, a professor of medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston.

“Through science, we are now able to decipher the underlying biomolecular mechanisms responsible for the aging of cells,” said Dior in a statement. “This is a process that can be targeted, with the potential to slow or reverse it.”

These days, there is an increasing focus on the convergence of health, beauty and longevity, and the implications that might have on the hair and skin care categories.

Dior and Gladyshev’s research program is billed to be the world’s first dedicated to human skin rejuvenation in the field of age reversal. They will set out to clarify the biomolecular mechanisms of skin aging, decipher biological aging of skin and remodel the skin for “lasting youth.”

“The Gladyshev laboratory has sequenced and characterized the genomes, transciptomes and metabolomes of several exceptionally long-lived mammals, deciphering the molecular mechanisms involved and providing new insights into the prevention of age-related pathologies,” said Dior. “Vadim Gladyshev has also identified signatures of longevity based on gene expression, clarifying how lifespan is defined during the evolution of organisms, and how this information can be used to modify the lifespan of species.”

You May Also Like

The scientific field of age reversal was pioneered by Prof. Shinya Yamanaka, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine in 2012.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

How to Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Viral ‘Glazed Donut’ Nails

Hailey Bieber is making waves in the beauty industry not just for her newly launched Rhode Beauty brand, but also for her now-viral “glazed donut” nails. The model debuted the nail look, which is a sheer white chrome-finished design, at May’s Met Gala and has become her go-to style of late. Bieber’s manicure has since gone viral on social media with users recreating the style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Benzinga

Exclusive: CaaMTech And Alexander Shulgin Research Institute To Follow Study On Shulgin's Compounds

Psychedelic drug discovery & optimization company CaaMTech Inc. and the psychedelics discovery, development & educational organization Alexander Shulgin Research Institute Inc. (ASRI) have recently signed an agreement to carry out structural and chemical analyses to further develop novel compounds designed and synthesized by the late Dr. Alexander Shulgin. Known as...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
LiveScience

Does the human body replace itself every 7 years?

There are trillions of cells in your body, but the cells that you have today are not all the exact same cells that you had yesterday. Over time, cells age and become damaged, so your body's cells are constantly replicating, creating their own replacements. This constant cellular activity has sparked...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Created Worms That Can Kill Cancer Cells

Osaka University researchers discovered that worms may be coated with hydrogel sheaths that contain useful cargo such as anti-cancer medications. James Bond’s famed quartermaster Q provided the secret agent with an unlimited supply of equipment and gadgets to aid him on his missions. Now, scientists from Japan have shown that they are equally adept in providing microscopic worms with a surprising variety of useful and protective components.
CANCER
Daily Beast

You Need to Make a Personal Poop Bank, Scientists Say

Stock up on the Metamucil, folks. Scientists say you need to start saving your poop. A team of researchers at ​​Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital published an opinion article in the journal Trends in Molecular Medicine today sounding the alarm on a trend in how human gut microbiomes (microorganisms in your digestive tract like bacteria) have changed in the past decades. These changes have been connected to an increase in digestive system disease, allergies, and even type 2 diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A deep convolutional neural network for Kawasaki disease diagnosis

Kawasaki disease (KD), the most common cause of acquired heart disease in children, can be easily missed as it shares clinical findings with other pediatric illnesses, leading to risk of myocardial infarction or death. KD remains a clinical diagnosis for which there is no diagnostic test, yet there are classic findings on exam that can be captured in a photograph. This study aimed to develop a deep convolutional neural network, KD-CNN, to differentiate photographs of KD clinical signs from those of other pediatric illnesses. To create the dataset, we used an innovative combination of crowdsourcing images and downloading from public domains on the Internet. KD-CNN was then pretrained using transfer learning from VGG-16 and fine-tuned on the KD dataset, and methods to compensate for limited data were explored to improve model performance and generalizability. KD-CNN achieved a median AUC of 0.90 (IQR 0.10 from tenfold cross validation), with a sensitivity of 0.80 (IQR 0.18) and specificity of 0.85 (IQR 0.19) to distinguish between children with and without clinical manifestations of KD. KD-CNN is a novel application of CNN in medicine, with the potential to assist clinicians in differentiating KD from other pediatric illnesses and thus reduce KD morbidity and mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinya Yamanaka
Person
Christian Dior
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Intelligence: Octopus and Human Brains Share the Same “Jumping Genes”

New research has identified an important molecular analogy that could explain the remarkable intelligence of these fascinating invertebrates. An exceptional organism with an extremely complex brain and cognitive abilities makes the octopus very unique among invertebrates. So much so that it resembles vertebrates more than invertebrates in several aspects. The neural and cognitive complexity of these animals could originate from a molecular analogy with the human brain, as discovered by a research paper that was recently published in BMC Biology and coordinated by Remo Sanges from Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA) of Trieste and by Graziano Fiorito from Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn of Naples.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Impact of the temperature on the interactions between common variants of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain and the human ACE2

Several key mutations in the Spike protein receptor binding domain (RBD) have been identified to influence its affinity for the human Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2). Here, we perform a comparative study of the ACE2 binding to the wild type (Wuhan) RBD and some of its variants: Alpha B.1.1.7, Beta B.1.351, Delta B.1.617.2, Kappa B.1.617.1, B.1.1.7"‰+"‰L452R and Omicron B.1.1.529. Using a coiled-coil mediated tethering approach of ACE2 in a novel surface plasmon resonance (SPR)-based assay, we measured interactions at different temperatures. Binding experiments at 10Â Â°C enhanced the kinetic dissimilarities between the RBD variants and allowed a proper fit to a Langmuir 1:1 model with high accuracy and reproducibility, thus unraveling subtle differences within RBD mutants and ACE2 glycovariants. Our study emphasizes the importance of SPR-based assay parameters in the acquisition of biologically relevant data and offers a powerful tool to deepen our understanding of the role of the various RBD mutations in ACE2 interaction binding parameters.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

PTSD linked to faster cognitive decline in middle-aged women

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with accelerated cognitive decline among middle-aged women, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Network Open. Andrea L. Roberts, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and colleagues conducted a cohort study involving participants...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Sea Corals Found To Be a Source of an Elusive “Anti-Cancer” Compound

Researchers find that sea corals are a source of a sought-after “anti-cancer” compound. The ocean floor is riddled with mysteries, but scientists have just discovered one of its best-kept secrets. For the last 25 years, researchers have been looking for the source of a natural chemical that has shown promise in preliminary studies for treating cancer. Now, researchers at the University of Utah Health report that easy-to-find soft corals—flexible corals that resemble underwater plants—make the elusive compound.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Lifestyle#Skin Aging#Senior Health#Women S Hospital
Nature.com

Application of ATAC-seq in tumor-specific T cell exhaustion

Researches show that chronic viral infection and persistent antigen and/or inflammatory signal exposure in cancer causes the functional status of T cells to be altered, mainly by major changes in the epigenetic and metabolic environment, which then leads to T cell exhaustion. The discovery of the immune checkpoint pathway is an important milestone in understanding and reversing T cell exhaustion. Antibodies targeting these pathways have shown superior ability to reverse T cell exhaustion. However, there are still some limitations in immune checkpoint blocking therapy, such as the short-term nature of therapeutic effects and high individual heterogeneity. Assay for transposase-accessible chromatin with sequencing(ATAC-seq) is a method used to analyze the accessibility of whole-genome chromatin. It uses hyperactive Tn5 transposase to assess chromatin accessibility. Recently, a growing number of studies have reported that ATAC-seq can be used to characterize the dynamic changes of epigenetics in the process of T cell exhaustion. It has been determined that immune checkpoint blocking can only temporarily restore the function of exhausted T cells because of an irreversible change in the epigenetics of exhausted T cells. In this study, we review the latest developments, which provide a clearer molecular understanding of T cell exhaustion, reveal potential new therapeutic targets for persistent viral infection and cancer, and provide new insights for designing effective immunotherapy for treating cancer and chronic infection.
CANCER
Nature.com

LIN28B inhibition sensitizes cells to p53-restoring PPI therapy through unleashed translational suppression

P53 is the most highly mutated tumor suppressor across multiple types of human cancers. The level and function of p53 are fine-tuned through multifaced mechanisms in which the protein"“protein interaction between p53 and MDM2 is considered as a major circuit. Recent studies suggest therapeutic strategy attempts to restore p53 function by small molecule inhibitors targeting p53"“MDM2 interaction can be a promising direction in treating cancers with wild-type or functional p53. Currently, clinical tests of the p53"“MDM2 protein"“protein interaction inhibitors (PPIs) are underway. However, it remains elusive about the biomarkers that may predict the therapeutic responses to those inhibitors. Here we report that RNA-binding protein LIN28B directly regulates p53 through binding to the 5"²Î„ untranslated region of p53 mRNA and blocks its translation by competing with a translation enhancer protein, ribosomal protein L26 (RPL26). This regulatory mechanism of LIN28B does not involve let-7 maturation or the canonical protein turnover pathway of p53. Furthermore, we show that inhibition of LIN28B unleashes the translational suppression of p53 through RPL26, and leads to enhanced sensitivities of cancer cells to inhibitors of p53"“MDM2 interaction. Together, we demonstrate a competitive regulatory mechanism of p53 by LIN28B, which has important implications in developing biomarkers to the therapies aiming to reinstate p53 function.
CANCER
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
WWD

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and More Walk Balenciaga Couture Show

Balenciaga creative director Demna looked to several of his famous friends to help unveil his second couture collection for the design house. The designer tapped Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and others to walk the runway for the Balenciaga couture show held Wednesday morning in Paris. The couture show took place at Balenciaga’s historic salon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
The Atlantic

A Crisis Historian Has Some Bad News for Us

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. America and the world are living through what Adam Tooze, the internet’s foremost historian of money and disaster, describes...
ECONOMY
WWD

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

MILAN — Gucci continues to take steps to embed a comprehensive sustainability strategy into and around the brand. The Italian luxury company revealed on Tuesday that it has become a strategic partner of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation “to further strengthen our commitments to circularity and regenerative agriculture,” said president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri.
AGRICULTURE
WWD

Fashion Directory Le Book Launches High-tech Partnership With Ubooker Platform

When was the last time anybody was seen leafing through the pages of a real phone directory?. The answer to that question troubles companies like Workbook and Le Book. Once these businesses, which list and promote fashion industry creatives, were pioneers, their directories hundreds of pages long and a must-have for every creative director, stylist or producer. But since the internet came along, sourcing creative talent has changed radically. There are multiple ways to do this now and most of them live online.
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy