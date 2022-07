Let’s just start here. Everyone in Birmingham should have time off from work to attend The World Games. The World Games begin on Thursday night with the Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. It then runs for 10 days in and around town. Closing ceremonies are July 17. Homewood and Hoover are helping out, and so is Pelham and Shelby County. It’s a community effort, and so it should be a community-wide party.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO