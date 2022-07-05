Tessa Thompson Wears Oscar de la Renta Fringe Dress to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ London Premiere

Click here to read the full article.

Tessa Thompson attended the London premiere of her upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Tuesday wearing a gold fringe dress from Oscar de la Renta ’s resort 2023 collection. Thompson paired the bustier-style dress with matching metallic thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots, a gold choker and arm cuffs. The look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Thompson posed on the red carpet alongside costar Natalie Portman, who wore a red Dior minidress, and director Taika Waititi.

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” London premiere also saw attendees like tennis champion Serena Williams, “Bridgerton” actor Regé-Jean Page and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Pom Klementieff.

The film’s London premiere comes nearly two weeks after the Marvel Studios movie hosted its Los Angeles premiere, where Thompson and Portman joined Chris Hemsworth, who plays the titular superhero, on the red carpet . For the premiere, Thompson wore a custom gray-blue metallic cutout gown from Armani Privé.

Previously in the week, Thompson attended the season four premiere of HBO’s “Westworld,” where she walked the red carpet wearing a gold crinkle silk gown from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

PHOTOS: Click to See More Stars on the Red Carpet at the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ London Premiere

READ MORE HERE:

Tessa Thompson Wears Cutout Armani Privé Dress at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Gold Silk Dress at ‘Westworld’ Season Four Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson Is Armani Beauty’s Newest Face