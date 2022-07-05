Rockford man sleeping in car arrested after foot chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man who was sleeping in a car was arrested Sunday after a brief foot chase when he was woken up.

Rockford Police officers responded to the 3200 block of Parkside around 10:20 a.m. for reports of a man sleeping inside a parked vehicle, according to the department. Officers found Codell Jackson, 40, asleep inside the car when they arrived.

Jackson proceeded to wake up and exit the vehicle, and then reportedly took off on foot. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase. A loaded handgun was found inside of the vehicle.

Jackson has been charged with Violation of Bail Bond, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Police and four Outstanding Warrants. He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

