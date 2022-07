JACKPOT, Nev. — The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office Wednesday identified the two victims killed in a July 4 crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Jackpot, Nevada. Beth Ann Huey, 38, and Paul Zebulun Huey, 1, from Ruston, Louisiana, were traveling northbound on a tandem bicycle when they were hit from behind by a 2013 Infiniti.

