Disney supported Lightyear’s inclusion of two lesbian characters but was hesitant about featuring a kiss between them, according to one of the film’s producers. In an interview with Mercury News, Galyn Susman, a producer for the Toy Story and Buzz Lightyear origin tale, briefly touched on the controversy around Pixar’s first animated feature film same-gender kiss. In March, it was revealed that the film would be restoring a kiss scene that had previously been cut.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuillermo Del Toro Presents First Look at 'Pinocchio'Eli Manning Animated Kids Show in the WorksAnnecy: Apple and Skydance Bring New 'Luck' Footage to...

MOVIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO