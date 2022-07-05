ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenport, NY

Sale brewing for legendary North Fork coffee shop

By TRD Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, someone writes a “discovering the North Fork” story and Greenport gets a little busier — but no bigger. So anyone who bought commercial property in the modest village decades ago is now looking at a handsome capital gain from the investors buying and renovating in the...

First Look: Meadowlark North Fork now open in Cutchogue

The glasses of red will be flowing with Meadowlark now officially open in Cutchogue. (Credit: David Benthal) Macari Vineyards has reinvented its Cutchogue tasting room, transforming it into a space where you can find experimental wines and a relaxed, unhurried tasting experience on your next trek along the wine trail.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
After 35 years in Greenport, Aldo’s is for sale

Aldo’s Coffee Co. in Greenport (Credit: Lee Meyer) After 35 years as a Greenport mainstay, Aldo’s Coffee Co. at 103 Front Street has been listed for sale. Visitors of Aldo’s are greeted by the aroma of fresh coffee beans being roasted as they enter the recently renovated building, which has a new counter space and outdoor seating adjacent to Mitchell Park and the carousel.
GREENPORT, NY
Five-Bedroom Home Selling for $2.3 Million

A five-bedroom house set on two acres in the Fiddlers Green Association is listed for sale at $2.295 million. The home at 16 Fiddlers Green Drive has been renovated throughout, with white oak floors, 9-foot ceilings and more. Features include: primary en-suite upper level with office, walk-in closet and luxurious marble bath with Bain Essencia air jet tub, heated towel rack, water closet, and radiant floor heat. Indoor/outdoor living encompasses bluestone patios, outdoor fireplace, built-in BBQ, gunite pool with hot tub, pool house with full bathroom, CAC, kitchenette and office, plus outdoor hot water shower. Smart home features include Sonos sound system in main living areas/pool area and app controlled pool operations/backyard lighting, and an automatic generator.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Blumenfeld to “de-mall” failing Long Island property

The sun hasn’t set on the Sun Vet Mall just yet. Blumenfeld Development Group signed a 99-year ground lease for the hapless Holbrook retail property, the Long Island Business News reported. The lease was signed with an affiliate of Marvin Lindner’s estate, which owns the mall at 5801 Sunrise Highway. Terms were not disclosed.
HOLBROOK, NY
Watermark Opens at Old Michael Anthony’s Spot in Wading River

Taking over the old Michael Anthony’s spot in Wading River, Watermark opened recently with a stacked menu, specialty cocktails and daily brunch. Brunch features a bagel “all the way” with lox, tomato, lettuce, red onion, capers, and cream cheese ($16.95) French toast ($6.95), create-your-own omelets (prices vary), eggs and pancakes along with some other healthy choices like avocado toast ($12.95) and oatmeal ($5.95).
WADING RIVER, NY
Judge: Get your trucks off this East Hampton beach

The fight over a disputed beach in East Hampton keeps on trucking along. A judge last week ordered more than 6,000 beach-driving permits for a section of shoreline on Napeague be revoked, the East Hampton Star reported. The property, better known as Truck Beach, has been central to a dispute raging for years.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Ticket to rent: Montauk homeowner racks up Airbnb fines

Running afoul of a rental registry is serious business, as one Montauk homeowner is learning the hard way. East Hampton Town accused the homeowner at 64 South Elroy Drive of repeatedly violating the town’s rental registry law, the East Hampton Star reported. Harvey Elgart and 64 S. Elroy LLC have been slapped with no fewer than 57 tickets in the past nine months.
MONTAUK, NY
Whaling Museum to Host Sea Glass Festival Aug. 7

The Whaling Museum and Education Center plans to celebrate sea glass with a festival on Aug. 7. The museum is hosting various activities from 11am through 4pm to explore and celebrate the world of sea glass: ocean-tumbled, frosted glass gems found on beaches and collected by hobbyists. Visitors are encouraged...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
After Leaving Danbury, Christian Siriano Opening Store in Westport

Did you get to know your neighbor Christian Siriano when he lived in Danbury? He lived here for 8 years, and then upgraded from the Hat City to the Gold Coast. Siriano left Danbury in 2020, and now resides in Westport. Siriano has just announced on social media that he is opening a new store next week on the Post Road East in town.
DANBURY, CT
Alternatives to recharge basins must be considered for new developments

Numerous residents and organizations within my council district have expressed concerns to my office regarding the Winmar Homes application to develop the southeast corner of Pond Path and Upper Sheep Pasture Road in East Setauket. The current proposal is for an eight-lot residential subdivision on 6.63 acres, along with a recharge basin and the construction of a cul-de-sac into the development from Upper Sheep Pasture Road.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Shark sighting closes Fire Island beach

BROOKHAVEN TOWN, NY (PIX11) — A portion of the beach on Fire Island was shut down Wednesday after lifeguards spotted a shark in the ocean at Davis Park, officials said. “Out of an abundance of caution, swimming is prohibited until further notice,” Town of Brookhaven Public Information Officer Jack Krieger said.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Times … and dates: July 7 to July 14, 2022

The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival continues at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with Alsarah & The Nubatones on July 7, Sol y Sombra Spanish Dance Co. on July 8, Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience on July 9, the Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra on July 10, Huntington Community Band on July 13 and the Oran Etkin Open Arms Project on July 14. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. See children’s shows on page B23. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.
HUNTINGTON, NY
East Hampton Issues Montauk Homeowner 57 Tickets For Violating Rental Law

The Town of East Hampton has issued a Montauk property owner 57 tickets for violating the town’s rental registry law. The town reported in a press release last week that the tickets, issued to Harvey Elgart and 64 S. Elroy LLC, are the result of a three-month joint investigation conducted by the town attorney’s office and the Ordinance Enforcement Department. Through a subpoena issued to Airbnb, the town found that the house and other structures at 64 South Elroy Drive were rented out more than 55 times between May 2021 and early this year, with more than $100,000 in rent collected.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Shark Bites Another Suffolk County Lifeguard

Another Long Island lifeguard has been bitten by a shark, prompting a beach to be closed. The second such incident in the span of four days took place in Suffolk County at Ocean Beach around 11 a.m., Thursday, July 7. According to Chief Lifeguard Jillian Weinstein, the crew of lifeguards...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Oceanfront Mansion Burning On Lily Pond Lane

Firefighters from multiple local fire departments are battling a fire at an oceanfront mansion on Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton Village. The fire was seen bursting through the roof... more. UPDATE, 5:45 p.m. Russell Windsor, 70, of Amagansett was killed when he was struck by ... 3 Jul 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a wallet in Lake Grove. in May. A man stole a wallet containing credit cards from a shopping cart inside of Trader Joes,. located at...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Teen lifeguard speaks out after bitten by shark on Fire Island

OCEAN BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenage lifeguard who was bitten off Long Island by what he believed to be a shark is now speaking out. John Mullins, 17, of Islip says he was in the middle of a training exercise for the lifeguard test on Thursday and was about 100 to 150 feet off Ocean Beach on Fire Island. Just like another lifeguard earlier this week in Smith Point, he was playing the 'victim' in that exercise. That is when Mullins said he felt something on his foot.
ISLIP, NY
This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.6.22

• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 85 degrees and a northwest wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 66. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 77. It will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY

