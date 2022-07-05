Sale brewing for legendary North Fork coffee shop

The Town of East Hampton has issued a Montauk property owner 57 tickets for violating the town’s rental registry law. The town reported in a press release last week that the tickets, issued to Harvey Elgart and 64 S. Elroy LLC, are the result of a three-month joint investigation conducted by the town attorney’s office and the Ordinance Enforcement Department. Through a subpoena issued to Airbnb, the town found that the house and other structures at 64 South Elroy Drive were rented out more than 55 times between May 2021 and early this year, with more than $100,000 in rent collected.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO