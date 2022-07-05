Sale brewing for legendary North Fork coffee shop

A five-bedroom house set on two acres in the Fiddlers Green Association is listed for sale at $2.295 million. The home at 16 Fiddlers Green Drive has been renovated throughout, with white oak floors, 9-foot ceilings and more. Features include: primary en-suite upper level with office, walk-in closet and luxurious marble bath with Bain Essencia air jet tub, heated towel rack, water closet, and radiant floor heat. Indoor/outdoor living encompasses bluestone patios, outdoor fireplace, built-in BBQ, gunite pool with hot tub, pool house with full bathroom, CAC, kitchenette and office, plus outdoor hot water shower. Smart home features include Sonos sound system in main living areas/pool area and app controlled pool operations/backyard lighting, and an automatic generator.
Comments / 0