NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old has died after a shooting in New Haven Sunday night, according to police. Around 11:10 p.m. on July 3, police received a 911 call regarding a person shot on Poplar Street between Pine and Chatham streets. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said previously.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO