Abilene, TX

Blinking traffic lights, stop signs around town stem from repairs, retooling

By Brian Bethel, Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

If you've seen blinking traffic lights, or lights out downtown and elsewhere, culprits range from everything from city projects to damaged equipment, said Max Johnson, director of public works for the city of Abilene.

The intersection at North First and Cedar Streets is dark, with no power to the signals, Johnson said.

"This intersection has temporary stop signs which are controlling the intersection for safety," he said.

Cabling infrastructure at the location is damaged, Johnson said.

To fix it, the city must repair cut wires, a process that includes running new cables underground to each corner of the intersection.

The city hopes to have the intersection repaired and operational "as soon as possible," Johnson said.

Outside of the downtown area, a light at North 13th street and North Treadaway Boulevard has been set to a temporary four-way stop because one of the signal poles was damaged by a commercial vehicle turning at the intersection.

"We are working to replace the downed pole and get this intersection operational," Johnson said, though he didn't have a specific date for the location to return to normal operation.

"The intersection will remain as a four-way stop until a signal pole is placed and the signals function appropriately," Johnson said.

Blinking lights and stop signs along North Fifth Street remain from the city converting that street from one-way to two-way operation, Johnson said.

"These intersections will remain in red flash — with supporting stop signs — until additional poles and signals are evaluated, sourced and installed," he said.

