ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

MHK theft from storage unit ends in loss of $2.9K

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, July 1st around 1:00 pm, Riley County Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Eureka Terrace on the report of theft from...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Two handguns stolen from southwest Salina residence

Police are investigating the theft of two handguns from a southwest Salina residence. Mayra Mares, 37, of Salina, told police that sometime between April 1 and Thursday, someone stole two handguns from a bedroom closet at her residence in the 3300 block of Ringneck Crossing, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. Police say on Wednesday, June 22nd at 5:47 PM, officers were sent to Marshall’s at 2450 S. 9th in regards to a theft and unlawful use of a financial card. The victim reported that while shopping, an unknown female subject approached her and began asking questions. A short time later, the victim realized her wallet was missing from her cart. The victim soon discovered one of her financial cards had been used at Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place, in Salina shortly after the theft occurred. Two transactions totaling over $8000 were made with the stolen card.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: 15-year-old Nevin has been located safe

UPDATE: As of 8:45 am, Riley County Police Department says Nevin was located safe. Their picture has been removed for privacy purposes. Riley County Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen early Thursday, July 7. Nevin, also known as Siley, is 5'2" and weighs approximately 120...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
JC Post

Herington police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

Police Chief Chad Langley has issued a statement saying officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of South B Street and Day Street in Herington. The suspect, who has not yet been located, has been identified as Travis Richardson, Abilene, 26, approximately 5'9 and 140 to 150 pounds, with short dark hair with short facial hair.
HERINGTON, KS
KSN News

Man’s body found in Salina backyard

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department says a man’s body was found in the backyard of a home Friday. It happened around 9:08 a.m. in the 900 block of W. South Street. When police arrived, they found a man in a stage of decomposition. Police said...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspects stole $1000 in fireworks from tent

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft involving fireworks in Manhattan. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for theft near the intersection of N. Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Fridge Fireworks and a 40-year-old man reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhk#Theft#Crime Stoppers#Property Crime#Apple Post#Eureka Terrace
Little Apple Post

Ohio tree company reports $2K in tools stolen in MHK

On July 1st, Ohio-based Lefke Tree Experts reported miscellaneous tools, chainsaw equipment and harnesses were taken from an unlocked truck in the 2600 block of Farm Bureau Road. The estimated total loss in this theft is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Barricaded suspect sets Junction City home on fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A barricaded suspect in Junction City attempted to elude police by allegedly setting a home on fire. Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Junction City Fire Department says crews were called to the 100 block of E 12th St. with reports of a fire.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times. The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following...
HERINGTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Four kids removed from homes, 5 arrested on drug charges

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saint George Police Department served two search warrants simultaneously at 107 N Lincoln Street and 215 Kelly Lane, both in Saint George, Kansas. Saint George Police Department has been investigating an ongoing distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possible fentanyl to teenagers in the Pottawatomie County area.
SAINT GEORGE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 8

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALVIN RAMON LOVE, 39, Manhattan, Violate Protection Order, condition of pre-trial orders; Bond $4,000. HENRY STEVEN GOOGASIAN, 28, Manhattan, Driving under the influence...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Car damaged during domestic incident, suspect arrested

MANHATTAN - Around 10:00 pm Monday, July 4, 2022, officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to a report of criminal damage to property related to a domestic situation. When officers arrived on scene, a 20-year-old female victim reported that a known 19-year-old, Isaac Bryant Mumaw, had damaged the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. woman hospitalized after violent attack by her son

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man for the alleged attempted murder of his mother. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received information that a 63-year-old woman had arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries to her face, head, and hands, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police arrest Kansas man who accidentally shot himself

SALINA —A Kansas man who accidentally shot himself was later arrested. Just after 7:30p.m. July 2, police were dispatched to the Village Inn, 453 S. Broadway in Salina for the report of shots fired in the parking lot, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. When they arrived, they...
JC Post

Sheriff Jackson responds to Commissioner's budget comments

In Commissioner Giordano’s most recent article on JC Post she stated her intent to cut the Sheriff’s Office budget by not funding the Marine Unit and the Sheriff’s part time legal counsel position. These are two integral pieces of the Sheriff’s Office and in my opinion vital to the continued excellence of public safety service that we provide to the citizens and visitors of Geary County.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy