Have a grape idea? Make something great to win some $$

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
 3 days ago
GENEVA — Here's a toast to a great grape idea.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 1 for the New York Concord Grape Innovation Award, a business competition aimed at stimulating innovation and development of new products and markets for one of the state’s largest grape industries.

Funded by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and organized and hosted by Cornell AgriTech in Geneva, the competition will award more than $100,000 in cash prizes and packages of support from Cornell experts.

The competition is split into two categories: best new Concord grape beverage and best new Concord grape-based product.

Awards, decided by a judging panel of industry, government and academic leaders, will be given to the top three applicants in each category. The proposals will be judged on market readiness, innovative approach, economic impact to the Concord grape industry, potential for expanded use of Concord grapes and percentage of Concord grape in the product. Proposed products must contain at least 30% Concord grape.

Here’s what Sam Filler, executive director of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, has to say about the Concord grape:

“The Concord grape has an important legacy in New York state and it remains a vital part of the state’s agriculture economy,” Filler stated. “Finding innovative uses for Concord will ensure it remains a valuable grape variety for growers.”

Finalists for each category will compete in a judging symposium on Dec. 9 at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva. In addition to the prize packages, winning products will also be featured at Taste NY welcome centers and markets across the state.

The idea for the competition grew from the 2018 New York State Concord Grape Summit, held at the Grape Discovery Center in Chautauqua County to bolster the industry, which has suffered from low prices and consumer demand, labor shortage and ever-increasing production costs in recent years.

According to Cathy Young, executive director of the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture, Concord grapes make up around 80% of the total tonnage of all grapes grown in the state, with the greatest concentration of production being in the Lake Erie region. Statewide, around 121,000 tons of Concord grapes are grown annually on some 30,000 acres of vineyards.

The link to apply, as well as a full breakdown of the guidelines and awards, is available at cals.cornell.edu/concord-grape-award.

