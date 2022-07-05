Costco just raised prices of two food court favorites

Popping a dumpling in your mouth is an unparalleled experience. Juicy, hearty, and exploding with flavor, eating a single dumpling can send you straight to food heaven. Whether you like them fried, crispy, and crunchy or steamed, soft, and soupy, dumplings are undeniably delicious. And with both meat and vegetarian varieties, this traditionally Chinese dish can be enjoyed by everyone in the family. The broad appeal of this bite-sized food may be why dumpling sales have soared during the pandemic. The co-founders of one dumpling company, The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co., reported that sales for their dumplings increased threefold over the course of the last two years or so, as noted by The Star.
