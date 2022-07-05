ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH NOW: House fire in the 1700 block of Isabella St.

By Tim Hynds
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSioux City Fire Rescue firefighters at the scene of a house fire in...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Sioux City Journal

Names of three victims of Battle Creek house explosion released

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Ida County authorities have released the names of three people injured in a house explosion Wednesday in rural Battle Creek, Iowa. Injured were Jeremy Bruning, 42, Sandra Jepsen, 68, and Joel Stapleton, 46. A man outside the house at 2362 Carriage Ave. reported the blast at...
BATTLE CREEK, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Another wonderful Saturday in the Park

Another wonderful Saturday In The Park...and proof positive that SITP provides energy and soul to Sioux City. --Greg Grupp, Spirit Lake, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Three people substantially injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, Iowa

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Three people were injured in a house explosion in rural Battle Creek, Iowa, early Wednesday. A man outside the home at 2382 Carriage Ave. called 911 to report the explosion at 9:34 a.m., Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said. When firefighters and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Authorities ID victim in fatal Le Mars crash

LE MARS, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a man killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover near Le Mars. Matthew P. Howell, 46, of Le Mars, died in the crash, which occurred at 6:10 a.m. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Howell was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30. Howell, who was alone, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled several times become coming to rest in the fence line.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

U.S. 20 lane closures scheduled between Sioux City, Lawton

SIOUX CITY -- Lane closures on U.S. Highway 20 between Sioux City and Lawton are scheduled to begin Monday, when workers begin a hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project. The closures will be in effect until Sept. 7, the Iowa Department of Transportation said. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Plymouth Co. Sheriff identifies man killed in Thursday accident

LE MARS, Iowa — The Plymouth County Sheriff is identifying the man killed in an accident early Thursday morning near Le mars. The Sheriff says that 46-year-old Matthew Howell was killed after losing control of his vehicle on K64, five miles east of Le Mars on Thursday. Howell's car...
LE MARS, IA
Radio Iowa

Three northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Air Guard pilot returns to Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—It’s good to be home. That’s the sentiment from Andrew Ter Haar following about two months of deployment in Qatar, flying refueling missions to support aircraft in the region. The 30-year-old Sioux Center native has made aviation his career and has been flying KC-135 Stratotankers since...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Fire hold hydrant party to keep Siouxlanders cool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue did its best to help keep folks in Siouxland cool during the summer heat, by throwing a hydrant party Tuesday afternoon, July 5th, in Pulaski Park. The party included a tour of a Sioux City fire engine and lessons on fire...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two Sioux City men arrested for robbing two women with stolen gun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were arrested for robbery on Wednesday after allegedly holding two women at gunpoint. According to complaint documents, at 10:39 p.m., two women were robbed at gunpoint at a residence on Transit Avenue. It was specified that Jocquan McCloud, 26, of Sioux City, forced the women into the apartment’s bedroom and shut the door with them inside. McCloud returned to the room with Kemo Levi, 26, of Sioux City, who had a black handgun. Levi threatened the women with the gun, and one of the victims gave up her iPhone 13 as well as a box that held a BB gun. The other woman gave up her purse which had $362 inside.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to northbound 1-29 to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A bridge repair project at the I-29/129/U.S. 20 interchange in Sioux City requires closing the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 at 7 a.m. Monday, July 11, until Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Litter left behind after shooting off fireworks

Are all of you who discharged fireworks in town on Monday night going to retrieve all the litter that you strewed about your neighbors lawns? -- Duane Brown, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamations for 4 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Iowa counties are now under a state disaster proclamation due to this week's severe weather. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien and Winnebago in northern Iowa. That proclamation allows those counties to use state resources for disaster clean-up. It...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Collision Causes Diesel Fuel Spill

Sheldon, Iowa — It’s not every day that a police officer is a witness to a motor vehicle crash, but that’s exactly the position a Sheldon police officer found himself in Wednesday evening. Shortly after 7:00 pm Wednesday (July 6th), a Sheldon police officer was eastbound on...
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Reynolds appoints Robert Tiefenthaler as District Court Judge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a new judge to hear cases in Woodbury and five other northwest Iowa counties. Robert Tiefenthaler of Sioux City will replace retiring Judge Jeffrey Poulson on the bench in Judicial District 3B, which covers Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury Counties.
SIOUX CITY, IA

