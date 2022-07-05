Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, and especially at night. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will impact portions of Pierce, southeastern Atkinson, northwestern Brantley, northwestern Ware, southeastern Bacon, southwestern Wayne, north central Clinch and southeastern Appling Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall along a line extending from near Screven to near Argyle. Movement was generally toward the east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Patterson, Surrency, Gardi, Screven, Odum, Offerman and Pebble Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

APPLING COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO