The city of Hot Springs is home to a National Park, a natural hot spring, and Bathhouse Row, with its eight historic bathhouses and surrounding gardens. The area has become a popular destination for visitors, and it has everything from museums to inns and amusement parks to horse races and festival activities. If you’re looking for a little bit of culture and fun, consider visiting the local farmers’ market, which is open seasonally. Buying local goods is a great way to support the local economy and support a local business.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO