Data shows how 4th of July fireworks affected our air

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — The smell of smoke was present across the Central Valley on the 4th of July, and with that comes poor air quality.

Starting around 9:00 p.m on the 4th, particulate matter levels in Fresno spiked according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District .

Image provided by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

District officials say that levels went above five, which means everyone should avoid outdoor activity until the particulate matter dissipates.

