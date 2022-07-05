Data shows how 4th of July fireworks affected our air
FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — The smell of smoke was present across the Central Valley on the 4th of July, and with that comes poor air quality.RELATED: WATCH: Illegal fireworks lighting up Fresno skyline on 4th of July
Starting around 9:00 p.m on the 4th, particulate matter levels in Fresno spiked according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District .
District officials say that levels went above five, which means everyone should avoid outdoor activity until the particulate matter dissipates.
