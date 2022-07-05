ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Data shows how 4th of July fireworks affected our air

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSNeY_0gVckoIK00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — The smell of smoke was present across the Central Valley on the 4th of July, and with that comes poor air quality.

RELATED: WATCH: Illegal fireworks lighting up Fresno skyline on 4th of July

Starting around 9:00 p.m on the 4th, particulate matter levels in Fresno spiked according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BS4kZ_0gVckoIK00
Image provided by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

District officials say that levels went above five, which means everyone should avoid outdoor activity until the particulate matter dissipates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Valley Residents Encouraged to Prepare for Wildfire Smoke

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — The 2022 wildfire season has arrived in central California with isolated grass and wildland fires threatening to bring smoke into the San Joaquin Valley. The district reminds residents to change out air filters in their home and set up a clean air room for when smoke...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford sees slight increase in calls about illegal fireworks

Calls about illegal fireworks were up slightly over the holiday weekend compared to 2021, according to Hanford Police. The department received 759 calls for service, of which 132 were for illegal fireworks. In 2021, police received 113 calls about illegal fireworks, according to police officials. The Lemoore Police Department reported...
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Air Quality#Nexstar Media Inc
GV Wire

Fresno Marijuana Retailers Race to Open Doors. Which Will Be First?

Two Fresno marijuana retailers are competing to become the first legal purveyor of pot in the city. Both The Artist Tree in northwest Fresno and Embarc in the central area are putting the final touches on their stores. As of Wednesday afternoon, The Artist Tree is ready to go. All...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC30 Central Valley

StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique wellness studio franchise is now open in Clovis - and it's the first in the Valley. StretchLab, off Herndon Avenue, specializes in the ultimate stretching experience. Think about a chiropractic appointment, but with one slight difference. "It's different in that we're using muscles. So...
CLOVIS, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno's first retail cannabis shop to open its doors on Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Artist Tree is planting roots in Fresno. The cannabis dispensary, which doubles as an art gallery, will be the first to open within city limits. "It's really bright, beautiful, we like to enhance the local community by bringing its own creativity and its own art presence and platform," said Vice President of Operations Kenny Perez.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Free shuttle service begins for some Fresno residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents from Veteran’s Home, Three Palms Mobile Park, and West Park in Fresno are now receiving free shuttle services to essential locations in the area. Three Palms Mobile Park is surrounded by several freeways, but if don’t have transportation, they don’t help with day-to-day life. “The grocery store is only about […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Illegal fireworks lighting up Fresno skyline on 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Illegal fireworks are lighting up the skies over Fresno County as the sun sets on the Fourth of July. Throughout the night, the KSEE24/CBS47 Skycam has captured hundreds of illegal fireworks erupting in the city. The Fourth of July has been historically one of the busiest days for the Fresno Fire […]
sierranewsonline.com

Law Enforcement Activity Alert

OAKHURST-The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently serving an illegal weapon and drug related search warrant in the area of Road 423 and Leaf Wood Lane in the County of Madera. Please avoid this area while law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. If you are a resident...
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy