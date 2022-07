LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, there will be two road construction projects beginning in the Upper Peninsula. Beginning July 5, 2.2 miles of M-26 from 21st Street to Lake Linden in Houghton County will be getting resurfaced. This work includes sealing, asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete sidewalk ramps, and pavement markings. MDOT has invested about one million dollars into the project. Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures during the project. Completion is scheduled for August.

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO