Library to host local author

 2 days ago

Highlands Ranch author Eleanor Brown will talk about her new book, "Any Other Family" and sign books at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 at the Highlands Ranch Library. Register at DCL.org/authors-events. Books to be sold by Tattered Cover Book Store. One Book One Littleton. Pam Houston, a...

62 nuns find new resting place under Loretto Heights exhumation project

DENVER — Like so many parts of the Denver metro, Loretto Heights is currently filled with the sights and sounds of construction. Workers and machinery are clearing the way for new housing in the shadow of the historic Loretto Heights campus, which has sit atop a hill in southwest Denver for more than a century. But before the foundations and drywalls can go up, a very important project must be finished, with special reverence and care — the exhumation of 62 nuns from the Sisters of Loretto order, buried in a small plot of land on the far north side of the campus.
15 of Colorado's Best Hotel Bars

When you're on vacation, taking a seat at the hotel bar and ordering a decadent cocktail feels like a true treat, especially after a long day of travel. But even for locals, hotel bars seem to have an undeniable draw. Maybe it's because they typically incorporate gorgeous interior design...
A brewery party under the big top

Starting a new business is never an easy prospect and that's never been truer than in recent years. So, it's no wonder that Arvada's LUKI Brewery is making its birthday party one of the biggest days of the year for the second year in a row. The...
14 BEST DENVER DAY TRIPS PERFECT FOR ADVENTURE

While Denver is such a fun town in Colorado to visit, it's not the only cool thing around. Located less than two hours from the Mile High City are some of the most beautiful hiking trails in Colorado, the highest drivable pass in North America, great beer, hidden hot springs, and some of the most popular ski resorts in the world.
Little Man Ice Cream opens new Denver location

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Little Man Ice Cream has opened the doors at its newest location. The ice cream shop held a grand opening Monday at Englewood's Kent Place shopping center at Hampden Avenue and South University Boulevard. At 3455 South University Boulevard, Little Man Ice Cream's eighth location was...
Urban Sanctuary Lands a Permanent Home in Five Points

Urban Sanctuary, a yoga and reiki studio focused on access and healing, has landed a permanent home in Five Points after business owner Ali Duncan finally managed to purchase the building at 2745 Welton Street where it's operated for six years. According to Duncan, a former Fort Collins police officer...
Cherry Creek Arts Festival returns to Denver

Cherry Creek Arts Festival returned to Cherry Creek North in Denver during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The festival draws hundreds of artists from all over the country and the world. We spoke to an artist who traveled from Texas for the show. She says the pandemic was tough on the art world like everything else. But the industry is bouncing back in a big way now, and not necessarily how people might expect."People were so excited to get back out and to see art, buy art," an artist said. "Thinking about their Zoom backgrounds now, it's funny how it's great for artists, since [people] are back at the festival." This was the festival's thirty-first year.As always, it was free and open to the public.
5 Denver Restaurants Donating Sales to Abortion Rights Organizations

On Friday June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion. According to CNBC, "the court's controversial but expected ruling gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws without concern of running afoul of Roe, which had permitted abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy."
9 wildflower hikes that are 45 minutes or less from Denver

DENVER — Wildflower season is underway and the flowers are looking especially vibrant across Colorado. Sometimes life gets in the way of making the drive into Colorado's high country. Luckily, there are plenty of places to enjoy the summer season within a few minutes of Denver. Some of these...
Where to Eat Delicious Greek Food in Denver

Greek food is hands down one of the best cuisines out there. There are so many tasty dishes. Plus, the ingredients themselves are incredible. Olives, feta cheese, pita bread, dips, and spreads, I could eat most of these things on their own! I'm always ready to eat some Greek food.
Animal sanctuary settles trademark case

It's taken on lions and tigers and bears. Oh my. Also wolves and coyotes and foxes. While the challenge of rescuing creatures of the wild has become a worldwide campaign that has endeared this rural Weld County nonprofit in the hearts and pocketbooks of many, fighting off another charity that attempted to ride off the Wild Animal Sanctuary's good reputation was another battle altogether.
Denver Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Do you want to find the best Indian restaurants in Denver? Look no further because I've compiled a list of the top Indian restaurants in the area. No matter what part of Denver you're staying in, there's an Indian restaurant for you. Dine at chic restaurants with modern twists, or visit a family-owned spot with traditional recipes.
Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
