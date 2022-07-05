ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fewer freedoms, more politics

highlandsranchherald.net
 2 days ago

For many, this particular Fourth of July was a hard one to celebrate. The recent revocation of our rights to make decisions about our own bodies was shocking. Not me. Yes, I wept for my mother and grandmothers who fought so hard for the right to individually own a house, have...

highlandsranchherald.net

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

The ground has shifted for Colorado election deniers

A cascade of shocking revelations has flowed from the hearings of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Much of the information was previously known in outline, but evidence and testimony presented at the hearings has confirmed key points and provided crucial new details to the following narrative: Former President Donald Trump knew that […] The post The ground has shifted for Colorado election deniers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Black Enterprise

GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Black Americans ‘Dumb, Hungry and Conditioned’ To Vote For Democrats

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.
BUFFALO, NY
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
The Spun

Breaking: Russian Court Makes Ruling On Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner is still not allowed to return to the United States. A court in Russia has reportedly extended the detention for Griner which means she has to remain in jail until at least Jul. 2. Griner has been in jail for over 100 days after there was an incident...
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Voting Rights#Mental Health#Politics State#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Rep. Mayra Flores admits her daughter DIDN'T notice 'shove' from Nancy Pelosi during her swearing-in ceremony but insists she was still 'disgusted' when she saw video of the incident

The newly elected Republican congresswoman who accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of shoving her daughter during a swearing-in ceremony has admitted that the girl didn't notice anything amiss at the time. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by Pelosi last Tuesday, and took to Twitter on Sunday to accuse...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

“We’re all doomed”: Even overwhelmingly Democratic New York legislature can’t pass a climate bill

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A major renewable energy bill never got a vote before the New York State Assembly's session ended early Saturday, leading its supporters and political observers to call out the Democratic speaker and cast doubt on the party's commitment to climate action on a national scale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Democrat House candidate in Illinois says Democratic Party must 'make room at the table' for pro-life Dems

A pro-life Democrat seeking to represent Illinois' First Congressional District in the House is speaking out against backlash pro-life Democrats have received in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, saying he believes pro-choice members of the party need to "make room at the table" for those who share his view and that the high court made a "step in the right direction."
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Nicholas Goldberg: Liz Cheney's principles were showing at the Reagan library. So were her politics.

I’m not a Republican and I don’t get misty-eyed at the memory of the GOP’s glorious achievements. So when I first arrived at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Wednesday, the images of the 40th president — in cowboy garb or eyeball-to-eyeball with Gorbachev or loving up Nancy or putting a golf ball in the Oval Office — left me cold.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

The Proud Boys Have Only Become More Central to GOP Politics Since Jan. 6

The January 6 Select Committee hearings have been framed as an effort aimed at accountability and posterity. But their findings are at least as important to the future. The Committee’s disclosures that Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson tried to hand-deliver a slate of fake electors to Vice President Pence, that Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs asked Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to decertify their state’s electors the morning of January 6, and that some Republican Members of Congress sought pardons from then-President Trump for their roles are further signals that co-conspirators in the schemes to thwart the democratic choice for president remain in power. They are not the only ones maintaining and seeking power. Former President Donald Trump is eyeing a return in 2024. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers—militias the Committee has highlighted for their roles as ring leaders for the violence that day—did not see their strength ebb after January 6. On the contrary, violence, first used as a political tool and now partially mainstreamed, has spread.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Younger voters agree with Democrats — but don't trust them. Here's how to fix that

New polling suggests that the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade has the potential to drive a pro-choice majority to the polls, perhaps saving both houses of Congress for the Democrats and defying the normal loss of seats in a midterm, even in the face of Joe Biden's erosion of support, which has been especially among younger voters. This makes some sense in term of Teen Vogue's "Mid-Term Vibe Check," conducted by Change Research, which showed that younger voters trusted Democrats over Republicans on abortion rights by a 31-point margin (52% to 21%), and also found 73% support for protecting abortion rights. Higher turnout among these voters could very well make the difference in November.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy