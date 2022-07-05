ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Eastern Berks road closed due to accident

By Reading Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonocacy Creek Road is closed in the area of Valley View Road in Amity Township due to a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole and wires, Berks County officials announced Tuesday afternoon. A pickup truck driven by a Douglassville male...

