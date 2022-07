DENVER — Like so many parts of the Denver metro, Loretto Heights is currently filled with the sights and sounds of construction. Workers and machinery are clearing the way for new housing in the shadow of the historic Loretto Heights campus, which has sit atop a hill in southwest Denver for more than a century. But before the foundations and drywalls can go up, a very important project must be finished, with special reverence and care — the exhumation of 62 nuns from the Sisters of Loretto order, buried in a small plot of land on the far north side of the campus.

