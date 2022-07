PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber insists — even as he launches balls deep into the seats at such a pace he could set several Phillies home run records — that nothing has changed about his stance, his routine, his mental approach. “I just always go back to the process,” Schwarber said. “They’re just happening to go out of the park. It’s not like I’m going up there trying to hit a home run.” He just could have used some help at the plate to keep the Phillies rolling. Josiah Gray struck out a career-high 11 and shook off Schwarber’s second consecutive two-homer game to help the last-place Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO