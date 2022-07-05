ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

DNR cites fight, unruly crowd for closing Lake Michigan beach on Fourth of July

By John Agar
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven State Park was shut down on the Fourth of July holiday Monday after an unruly crowd caused problems on the south pier and the beach, the state Department of Natural Resources said. When Grand Haven police shut down the pier, an estimated...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Father attacked in front of his 7-year-old daughter on the Muskegon River over the holiday weekend

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Cassie McClain is holding her 7-year-old daughter a little tighter these days after she witnessed her father get assaulted over the holiday weekend. “She breaks down at night, and she’s mad,” said McClain with tears in her eyes. “She’s real mad. She doesn’t understand. At one point she asked me ‘Why did God let their parents have babies like this? Why do bad people happen?’”
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
bigrapidsnews.com

Worker dies in accident at Gerber industrial plant in Michigan

A worker died in an accident on Thursday at the Gerber Product Company factory in Fremont, the city's Chief of Police Tim Rodwell said in a press release. The factory worker was repairing a production line when the accident happened around 2 p.m., Gerber's parent company Nestle said in a statement.
FREMONT, MI
iHeartRadio

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
KENT COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Michigan State Police remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on 19th anniversary of his death

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on the 19th anniversary of his death. According to the Michigan State Police Facebook page, Trooper Marshall was a native of Sterling Heights. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University. Marshall enlisted with the Michigan State Police on January 15, 1995, and was a member of the 111th Michigan State Police Recruit School. After he completed his training, Marshall was assigned to the Newaygo Post. In 2002, he joined the department’s Emergency Support Team. In May 2003, he was presented with the Michigan State Police Bravery Award for his actions in subduing a suicidal woman who was attempting to stab herself and her boyfriend.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The Michigan Shipwreck That Appears and Disappears Every Few Decades

Like the fictional town of Brigadoon that reappears for one day every one hundred years, the shipwrecked schooner The Contest seems to re-appear briefly every few decades. The skeletal remains of The Contest show up at Sylvan Beach on the Lake Michigan shore, about seventeen miles north of Muskegon. For the longest time, the wreck was believed to be that of the LC Woodruff that sank in 1878; but on closer inspection, it was determined that it is indeed the remains of The Contest.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Fourth Of July#Dnr#The State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.9 WMMQ

Amazing Lakes In Mid Michigan You’ll Love Living On!

There is something amazing about being on the water. For me it's the sound of the water along the shoreline. The subtle sound it makes with each wave. That is total serenity for me. Visiting someone's home or cottage on the lake is fun, however having my own dwelling someday would be awesome.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

"A very exciting week for Michigan birders:" Rare woodpecker spotted at Muskegon golf course

MUSKEGON, — For avid birder Beth Miller, a trip to the golf course with her husband turned into what just might be a once-in-a-life-time moment. On Friday night, Miller was at Oakridge Golf Club. While her husband was working on his golf game, Miller happened to spy a woodpecker that she had never seen before. A member of the Muskegon County Nature Club, Miller knows her stuff when it comes to the local woodpeckers and birds, but she said that this one was clearly different.
MUSKEGON, MI
wkzo.com

Man in crisis shuts down U.S. 131 in Allegan County for about four hours Sunday night

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A portion of U.S. 131 in Allegan County had to be shutdown Sunday evening while police negotiated with a man who was in the roadway. Just after 7:00 p.m. deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Otsego Police Department and Plainwell Department of Public Safety responded to a call for a subject on the highway on U.S. 131 near the 50 mile marker in Gun Plain Township.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy