Iowa City, IA

GuideLink Center to remain closed until Wednesday after assault incident

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GuideLink Center in Iowa City will remain closed until Wednesday morning after an assault incident this afternoon. According to a release from the Johnson County...

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

KCJJ

Waterfront Hy-Vee arsonist given suspended sentence

An Iowa City arsonist has been given a suspended sentence. 56-year-old Douglas Johnson of Plum Street entered guilty pleas to two charges on Friday. According to Iowa Courts Online, Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors that included a two-year suspended sentence on a 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief charge and a one-year suspended sentence on a 1st Degree Arson charge. Johnson was also fined $1,285.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
RIVERDALE, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Teen Accused Of Killing Parents Has A Court Date

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Johnson County Sheriff releases details of GuideLink arrest

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has released further details on the incident at the Guidelink Center on Southgate Avenue and a subsequent incident at the Capitol House Apartments on South Dubuque Street Tuesday. Law enforcement was called to the Center around 2pm after an individual came into the building...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa City man facing several charges including terrorism

Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the GuideLink Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman facing over two dozen charges related to identity theft

A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested and faces over two dozen charges relating to identity theft. In a release from Cedar Rapids Police, the case began last November when investigators were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used by 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith with the intent to defraud. Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of several people, some with similar names, throughout the country.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Threatens To Kill Self, Others With Homemade Bombs, Machete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

No One Injured in Cedar Rapids Garage Fire

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- No one is injured after a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 11:30pm Thursday. The Fire Department says the roof of the garage was on fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no damage to the home.
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Missing southeast Iowa woman's body found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — The body of a southeast Iowa woman reported missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found in a field in Jefferson County. According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in Lockridge, Iowa. Doris Dian Crocker, 72, was believed...
LOCKRIDGE, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Facing 25-Charges For ID Theft, Fraud

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids has been arrested on more than two dozen charges, including theft, forgery, identity theft, and money laundering. Police say 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith is accused of assuming the identities of several people from around the United States. Police say Smith set up bank accounts, bought cars and set up utilities in the names of others.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Portion of Tower Terrace Road to close for four months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A portion of Tower Terrace Road will close on Monday, July 11th. The closure will be between Center Point Road and Milburn Road for construction of the new I-380 interchange. Work is expected to take approximately four months. Traffic will follow the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
VINTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man arrested on warrant stemming from April reckless driving incident

A Ladora Iowa man has been taken into custody on warrants stemming from a reckless driving incident in Iowa City this past April. According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Tracy Ayers was observed driving in a reckless manner while trying to avoid law enforcement at around 4:30 on April 5th. He allegedly drove on a sidewalk between residential buildings on Gilbert Street before popping a tire. Ayers then reportedly fled on foot.
IOWA CITY, IA

