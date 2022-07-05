ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bette Midler, Macy Gray facing backlash over their definition of women

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBette Midler and Macy Gray are facing backlash over comments they made regarding the definition of women. Midler and Gray shared their own definitions of what a woman is over the weekend. "WOMEN OF THE WORLD!" Midler wrote on Twitter. "We are being stripped of our rights over our...

Refinery29

Say Goodbye To Macy Gray — She Outed Herself As A TERF

On July 4, a day when selective freedom was celebrated in America, it was only fitting that Macy Gray chose to go on known bigot Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and reveal herself as a transphobe on national television. After all, trans women in the U.S. are still fighting for their rights and for the freedom “Independence Day” claims all Americans are granted. In the controversial interview, Gray stated, “Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray’s statement is disappointing on a lot of levels, especially because it completely disregards the identity and humanity of all trans women, but also because Gray is a Black woman. Black trans women are being murdered at alarming rates around the world, and we’re coming off of the deadliest year for trans people on record. The womanhood of Black women is constantly called into question, and Black trans women are dying because of this ignorance. It’s frustrating to see the singer engage in the same violent rhetoric that upholds gender discrimination and marginalizes all Black women — including our trans sisters.
