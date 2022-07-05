ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Covenant Health offers free colon screening

By News Release & Posted By Staff |
 3 days ago
LUBBOCK, TX (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from Covenant Health.

This summer, Covenant Health will host their 8th annual free colonoscopy screening for community members.

The screening will be held on Saturday, August 27 at the Covenant Endoscopy Center at 3610 21st street. A board-certified gastroenterologist will perform the exam.

Patients should meet the following criteria:

· Must be at least 45 years of age or have an immediate family member diagnosed with colon cancer (or patient should be 10 years younger than family member’s age at diagnosis; i.e. if family member was 40 at diagnosis, patient may qualify at age 30)

· No screening for colon cancer within the past 3 years (2019 or later)

· No current health insurance (commercial or government)

· Meet financial qualifications that include family/household size and annual income at or below the 2022 federal poverty level:

o 1 in household: $23,783

o 2 in household: $32,043

o 3 in household: $40,303

o 4 in household: $48,563

o 5 in household: $56,823

o 6 in household: $65,083

o 7 in household: 73,343

o 8 in household: $81,603

o 9 in household: $89,863

o 10 in household: $98,123

Those interested should call (806) 725-4442 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to be screened for qualifications for this preventative procedure. If there is no answer, please leave a message to have your call returned. The qualification screening deadline is Friday, July 29; space is limited.

Doctors recommend those over the age of 45 or those with a family history of colon cancer have their colons checked regularly. Colorectal screening tests can detect tiny polyps which are abnormal growths in both the rectum and colon. Recently the American Cancer Society changed the age of recommended screening from 50 to 45-years-old. Colon cancer risk increases at age 50.

In 2022, over 106,000 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with colon cancer. If detected early, it can often be cured. Colon cancer is one of the leading preventable cancers by early detection. Although diagnosis is possible at an early stage, many people delay seeking medical care because they may be embarrassed, fearful, or have limited financial resources.

About Covenant Health:

As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for over 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

Covenant Health press release.

