ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Parsons, Prescott or Martin? Who tops Cowboys' pre-camp power rankings?

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GUso_0gVciEmi00

The Dallas Cowboys made it quite obvious. They normally don’t spend big in free agency, but this offseason they barely spent anything at all. It wasn’t because they couldn’t afford to; Stephen Jones was looking to curb spending. The win-at-any-cost belief many fans wish their front offices subscribed to is not present in this year’s iteration. The Cowboys are presenting a roster they are asking to perform with an addition-by-subtraction mantra.

What the losses of Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, La’El Collins and others means is that the Cowboys lost a lot of former top-of-the-roster talent.

As training camp approaches, our first 2022-season look at the player power rankings shows that Dallas lost six players who were inside their top 30 at season’s end; a frustrating wild-card debacle. The new rankings, though, also boast seven players in its top 30 who weren’t on that end-of-the-year list.

Here’s a look at the key changes to the inaugural 2022 Player Power Rankings, and the top 40 to start things off.

There will likely be quite a big of movement once things kick off in Oxnard, but for now this is projection of sorts. Not where things will sit at the end of the season; the rankings always look woefully different from start to finish. Although there wasn’t a 2021 training camp edition, Everson Griffen and Jaylon Smith were members of the 2020 camp top 10.

How will rookies phase in initially? What are realistic expectations for how injured players recover?

Biggest Movers (from 2021 Wild Card Weekend rankings)

  • Safety Israel Mukuamu (+16)
  • Center Matt Farniok (+16)
  • DT Neville Gallimore (+7)
  • RT Terence Steele (+7)
  • TE Sean McKeon (+6)

Ranking Debuts & Returns

  • OT Josh Ball (Top 40)
  • NT John Ridgeway (Top 40 Rookie)
  • TE Jake Ferguson (Top 40 Rookie)
  • FB Ryan Nall (Top 40 Free Agent)
  • WR James Washington (Top 40 Free Agent)
  • WR Jalen Tolbert (Top 30 Rookie)
  • WR T.J. Vasher (Top 30)
  • DE Sam Williams (Top 30 Rookie)
  • LB Jabril Cox (Top 30)
  • DE Dante Fowler (Top 30 Free Agent)
  • OT Tyler Smith (Top 20 Rookie)
  • WR Michael Gallup (Top 20)

Gone but not Forgotten

  • OT Ty Nsekhe (2021 WCW No. 52)
  • CB Maurice Canady (50)
  • LB Francis Bernard (47)
  • LB Keanu Neal (46)
  • K Greg Zuerlein (No. 43)
  • RB Corey Clement (40)
  • TE Blake Jarwin (34)
  • Safety Damontae Kazee (31)
  • WR Malik Turner (30)
  • OG Connor Williams (17)
  • WR Cedrick Wilson (14)
  • OT La’el Collins (13)
  • WR Amari Cooper (7)
  • DE Randy Gregory (6)

40 ) OT Josh Ball - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQO6p_0gVciEmi00
Jul 24, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Josh Ball (76) and center Braylon Jones (62) stretch during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

39 ) NT John Ridgeway (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lP20O_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle John Ridgeway (95) walks off the field after the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

38 ) TE Sean McKeon - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 44 ) Change : +6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6rtb_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon (84) advances the ball and avoids the tackle attempt of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

37 ) S Israel Mukuamu - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 53 ) Change : +16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWHn4_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Israel Mukuamu (38) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

36 ) C Matt Farniok - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 51 ) Change : +15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lq6uN_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys guard Matt Farniok (68) prepares to block during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

35 ) DT Trysten Hill - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 32 ) Change : -3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBmwh_0gVciEmi00
Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

34 ) DT Carlos Watkins - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 28 ) Change : -6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLavO_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (91) runs after an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

33 ) TE Jake Ferguson (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2andsy_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (48) goes through drills during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

32 ) FB Ryan Nall (FA) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFrpW_0gVciEmi00
Nov 8, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall (35) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

31 ) WR James Washington (FA) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JPXC_0gVciEmi00
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

30 ) WR TJ Vasher - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qG0o_0gVciEmi00
Oct 5, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver TJ Vasher (9) catches a touchdown pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tanner McCalister (2) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

29 ) WR Jalen Tolbert (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fW7F_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) works with a trainer during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

28 ) S Donovan Wilson - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 29 ) Change : +1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XDla_0gVciEmi00
Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (37) celebrates an interception against the New York Giants in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

27 ) ST C.J. Goodwin - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 27 ) Change : 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwwhn_0gVciEmi00
Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive back C.J. Goodwin (29) catches a pass for a first down on a fake punt in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

26 ) DE Sam Williams (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVBa0_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys defensive end (54) Sam Williams goes through drills during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

25 ) LB Jabril Cox - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlC0F_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox (48) defends during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

24 ) DE Dante Fowler (FA) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLyb8_0gVciEmi00
December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

23 ) CB Kelvin Joseph - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 23 ) Change : 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0mlL_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24) sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

22 ) CB Jourdan Lewis - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 24 ) Change : +2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8BJg_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) waits on defense against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

21 ) OL Tyler Biadasz - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 20 ) Change : -1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTUIy_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) looks to make a block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

20 ) LB Leighton Vander Esch - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 25 ) Change : +5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vk9Q_0gVciEmi00
Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) reacts after a tackles against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

19 ) OT Terence Steele - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 26 ) Change : +7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DKFT_0gVciEmi00
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

18 ) DE Dorance Armstrong - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 21 ) Change : +3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBxn6_0gVciEmi00
Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

17 ) CB Anthony Brown - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 15 ) Change : -2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jI6T0_0gVciEmi00
Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) intercepts the ball during the third quarter against Atlanta Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

16 ) OG Tyler Smith (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11b0qn_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith (73) jogs to the next drill during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

15 ) DT Neville Gallimore - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 22 ) Change : +7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeTna_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

14 ) DT Osa Odighizuwa - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 19 ) Change : +5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUiAu_0gVciEmi00
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

13 ) S Malik Hooker - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 18 ) Change : +5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1af6_0gVciEmi00
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) celebrates his interception with teammates against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

12 ) TE Dalton Schultz - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 16 ) Change : +4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35872c_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, right, catches a touchdown pass over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker JaCoby Stevens, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

11 ) WR Michael Gallup - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFCGy_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is stopped by Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) after catching a long pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

10 ) S Jayron Kearse - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 12 ) Change : +2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2yTE_0gVciEmi00
Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

9 ) RB Tony Pollard - ( 2021 Final Ranking 10 ) Change : +1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OA7co_0gVciEmi00
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

8 ) RB Ezekiel Elliott - ( 2021 Final Ranking 9 ) Change : +1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mb6mj_0gVciEmi00
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

7 ) OT Tyron Smith - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 11 ) Change : +4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKx7b_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

6 ) WR CeeDee Lamb - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 8 ) Change : +2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jp9YX_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gains yards after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

5 ) CB Trevon Diggs - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 5 ) Change : 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlDcZ_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) runs upfield past New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board (18) after Digg’s interception in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo by Matt Strasen/AP Images for Panini)

4 ) DE DeMarcus Lawrence - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 3 ) Change : -1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BItHR_0gVciEmi00
Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) passes the ball under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) during the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

3 ) QB Dak Prescott - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 4 ) Change : +1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyQT7_0gVciEmi00
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2 ) OL Zack Martin - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 2 ) Change : 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FILFY_0gVciEmi00
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) on the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

1 ) LB Micah Parsons - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 1 ) Change : 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Qmuy_0gVciEmi00
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC inside linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Stars (11) walks on the field during halftime during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons blows past comp in foot race

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons just might be the ultimate athlete across sports. This summer, he’s shown his ability to put the bat on the ball in outstanding performances in multiple softball games. He also showed his stuff on the basketball court (see below). Dallas fans know just how lightning quick he is based on his exploits on the field and although he already won the NFL’s fastest man competition in February, he may be working to cement his legacy.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
Sports Illustrated

Colin Kaepernick Makes Key Investment in BIG3 League, per Report

As Colin Kaepernick continues to make a push for a return to the NFL, he’s lending his help to another league in need of his services. Kaepernick has reportedly invested in Ice Cub’s BIG3 league, a 3-on-3 basketball competition. The organization was on the verge of potentially shutting down when Kaepernick decided to help, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Trevon, Stefon Diggs Address Idea of Playing on Same Team Someday

A five-year age gap between NFL brothers Stefon and Trevon Diggs has not allowed the siblings to ever play on the same team together. But could the Bills wide receiver and Cowboys cornerback join forces someday as professionals? The Pro Bowl siblings offered their thoughts on potentially becoming teammates someday in a wide-ranging Sports Illustrated feature.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers sees something in Samori Toure, Packers' seventh-round WR

After losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the same offseason, the Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in this year’s NFL Draft. Everyone is most excited about Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who the Packers selected in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. However, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers made an interesting comment about seventh-rounder Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy