AZ Phil Presents Music Without Walls Concert

Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil.org), as part of its Music Without Walls series presents a woodwinds and cello trio, Sunday, July 17, with two performances at 2 and 4 PM. The concerts will take place in the Kiwanis Amphitheater at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. Enjoy...
The Highlands Center for Natural History of Prescott is proud to present Gypsy Soul on Saturday, August 6, 2022, for 2 shows!. Authentic and excellent are the words most often used to describe Gypsy Soul and their music. On Saturday, August 6th they will be at the Highlands Center’s beautiful outdoor Amphitheater for two shows at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Come early and enjoy the Highlands Center.
Verde Valley News – From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest and Touchmark at the Ranch, this special event will showcase Prescott’s natural, historical, and architectural beauty. There will also be pre-festival workshops with a pre-exhibit and sale at Yavapai College Gallery, artist demos, and a post-exhibit and sale at Mountain Artists Guild in Prescott.
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Rose of Sharon! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Breathtaking large blue flowers are adorned with lacy centers to create...
Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, and Prescott Valley Mayors have confirmed their support of the Quad-Cities’ first annual Summer of Giving and Giving Competition (from July 12th until September 22nd) with proclamations scheduled for this July and early August. Chino Valley issued its proclamation for the Summer of Giving on...
Throughout the year the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals Prescott, AZ Chapter (VAREP) commits its time to the community through events in the Prescott area. VAREP’s newest upcoming event is the Stars and Stripes Car Show in Prescott Valley this Saturday, July 9th. Prescott Valley Town Center from...
Six months after the groundbreaking of Inspiration Apartment Homes of Cottonwood, Arizona, Fain Signature Group, builder of the multifamily housing project, has just reported that the project is on time. 90% of the horizontal construction is completed which includes sewer, storm drain, and water / firelines while vertical construction recently begun with building #2 being 100% framed. With Phase One of the five phase project 50% complete, the much needed housing project is currently on track for completion and occupancy in Fall 2023.
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District Governing Board, due to the resignation of Board Member Maria Husted. The resignation is due to the fact that her family has relocated out of the community, and she is no longer...
Arizona Metals Corp. [AMC-TSXV; AZMCF-OTCQX] reported results of 17 recently completed drill holes at its 100%-owned Kay mine project 50 miles north of Phoenix, Yavapai County, Arizona. An additional 11 holes are pending. Marc Pais, CEO, commented: “The drill results from the Kay Mine Project released today continue to demonstrate...
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
This has certainly been a trying couple of weeks, even with the July 4th holiday in the mix. Tuesday, July 28, YCSO Sergeant Rick Lopez was killed in the line of duty. Thursday, June 30, we commemorated the 9th anniversary of the loss of the Granite Mountain Hot Shots. Friday, July 1, a friend and active member of our community, including serving as President of the Prescott Rodeo, died at the rodeo grounds. Wednesday, July 6, was the memorial for Sergeant Lopez. Finally, on Sunday, July 10 some friends and I will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the loss of our friend, Retired Fire Chief Jeff Piechura. Jeff and the pilot were killed in a plane crash while flying air ops on a wildland fire.
As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
It’s day 7 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Anival Diaz-Moreno. In the early morning hours of April 16, 2018, the victim was at home in the 7000 block of Horseshoe Lane in Prescott Valley when she heard someone pounding on her sliding glass door. She then realized it was Diaz-Moreno and was very frightened as he threatened to kill her in the past. Diaz-Moreno trespassed on the victim’s property by going through a window into a room where the victim’s infant child was sleeping. The child awoke screaming upon seeing the intruder. The victim was very.
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode released a statement regarding the sudden loss of Prescott Frontier Days Board President Chris Graff over the rodeo weekend. Mayor Goode wrote “I was shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Prescott Frontier Days Board President Chris Graff over the weekend. Chris served six years as Board Chair and many additional years as board member and honorary member with the Prescott Frontier Days organization. We sincerely appreciate this commitment to Prescott’s rodeo culture and Western heritage.
***Silent Witness Alert – Day 2 Fugitive of CATCH 22 Captured***. July 2, 2022, the Prescott Police department received information that Jose Luis Alvarez, Day 2 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program, was staying at an address in Prescott. A short time later, Prescott Police Officers located him in the 600 block of Lincoln Ave. They contacted Alvarez and took him into custody without incident.
Presiding Juvenile Court Judge Anna Young appointed Tara Newman as the new Director of Juvenile Court Services, effective June 4, 2022. This vacancy was created by the retirement of Gay Lockling, who served as the Director of Juvenile Court Services beginning in June 2019. Ms. Lockling started her career with...
CORDES LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say the man who shot and killed a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sergeant had made prior threats against law enforcement, including threatening to have a shootout. Robert McDowell, 61, is accused of killing YCSO Sgt. Richard Lopez on Tuesday night in Cordes Lakes.
Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
Comments / 0