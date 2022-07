ESPN reportedly has no plans of losing NFL analyst Damien Woody to a competing network, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Woody, who has one year left on his contract with ESPN, was approached by FOX as the company had plans to pair Woody with Craig Carton on Carton’s upcoming new television show on Fox Sports 1, per The Post. However, with Woody having the lone year remaining, ESPN was able to curve FOX’s move.

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO