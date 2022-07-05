After blood quantum change, Sealaska looks towards bolstering language revitalization

Evacuation order still in effect as Clear Fire burns almost 53k acres in Interior Alaska. Late Wednesday evening, the Division of Forestry updated the evacuation status of residents living near the Clear Fire. The Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska fire service urged anyone with an evacuation status of “go” to leave their homes immediately. Late last week, fire officials dealing with the Clear Fire said 155 people are living in 140 structures in the area that is considered threatened. They said at the time that 130 people are sheltering in place. The fire now has torched 52,987 acres, according to an incident report filed by fire officials, and is still only 8% contained. “There is significant fire activity on the west side of the Kobe Ag Subdivision,” the fire service wrote. “Fire has breached the east-west dozer line running parallel with Kobe Road and the north-south dozer line along the west side of the subdivision. Fire is traveling from the south side of the subdivision moving north. 𝐆𝐎 𝐍𝐎𝐖.”

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO