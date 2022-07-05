ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

After blood quantum change, Sealaska looks towards bolstering language revitalization

kinyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - After a majority of shareholders in the native regional corporation Sealaska approved a change to blood quantum requirements for descendent class D stock, the board chair said their next focus will be expanding indigenous language teachers. The blood quantum resolution was approved in June by...

www.kinyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
alaskalandmine.com

The challenges of education in Alaska

In one word, the state of education in Alaska is “pathetic.” Finger pointing, arguing and blaming everything except the structure of the current system will accomplish nothing. The constant cry of a bureaucracy saying “not enough money,” “more money” and “you don’t understand” gets us nowhere while the schoolchildren of Alaska are paying the price and are among the poorest educated in the nation.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Southeast Alaska businesses hold optimism for 2023, survey reveals

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Conference's 2022 "Southeast Alaska Business Climate Survey," made in partnership with Rain Coast Data, shows that businesses across the region hold a more positive outlook on the economy as compared to data from the previous year. Each year Southeast Conference conducts a regional business...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15M in harbor grants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five Alaska coastal communities are set to share in $15 million in grants from the state to help replace and improve their small boat harbors. Jeremy Talbott, Valdez’s port director, said the $5 million grant will help the city replace its aging small boat harbor, which has a 200-boat waiting list. He explained that 53% of Valdez’s recreational boats are owned by Alaskans from the Interior who travel south to fish, and that an expansion is needed.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Abortion access advocates plan several Alaska rallies for Saturday

Organizers with Planned Parenthood are holding four rallies in Alaska on Saturday to advocate for abortion access in the state. The rallies scheduled for Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and Homer come after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade last month, ruling that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
alaska.gov

Another Victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense

Governor Mike Dunleavy celebrates another victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense initiative as the Federal Government is ending their claim to approximately 91 miles of the North Fork and Middle Fork of the Fortymile River. “This is a significant moment for Alaska,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “The Supreme Court has...
ALASKA STATE
Phys.org

Birdwatching brings millions of dollars to Alaska

A committed and lucky birdwatcher in Alaska may see an elusive bluethroat north of the Brooks Range, catch a glimpse of the bold markings on a harlequin duck as it zips along an Interior river, encounter all four species of eider in Utqiaġvik, or take in the sounds of thousands of feeding shorebirds in the Copper River Delta.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

COVID-19 cases prompt mask mandate at Denali National Park

The Clear Fire in Interior Alaska jumped into a rural subdivision late Wednesday near Anderson as crews work to keep it from reaching the Parks Highway, according to fire officials in charge of extinguishing the blaze. Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15 million in harbor grants. Updated:...
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Nelson
alaskapublic.org

As flames approach, Interior Alaska residents in Clear told to ‘leave now’

The Clear Fire burning in Interior Alaska made a run in the Kobe Road area on Wednesday, prompting officials to urge any residents remaining to “leave now.”. The fire was sparked by lightning in late June and has grown to more than 55,000 acres. It’s burning near the Interior communities of Clear and Anderson, roughly 75 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Rising inflation rates hit Alaskans on gas, transportation and food

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s inflation rate continues to soar as it reached 7.2% in December of 2021, according to a report from the Department of Labor issued this month. Gasoline prices in urban Alaska have risen 52.2% from April 2021 to 2022, according to the Department of Labor....
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Southeast Alaska’s budworm infestation is still going, and they seem to be moving on to spruce trees

An insect infestation that was first reported in 2020 will continue to cause damage to a variety of trees throughout the Tongass this summer. Last summer’s unusually warm weather fueled an explosion in the western blackheaded budworm, leaving masses of browning trees in many areas of Southeast. The worm, which is the larval stage of the budworm moth, is known to feed on the new growth of trees, leaving them with a brownish-red appearance.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Assembly committee explores tax abatement, short term rental regulation in Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A number of proposals were presented to the Assembly Finance committee Wednesday that seek to encourage the development of housing in Juneau. Scott Ciambor, City Planning Manager, proposed extending the property tax abatement ordinance that has been in place since May of last year. The program has developers pay 2.65 mills - the mandatory school contribution tax - rather than the full 10.56. It also only covers the downtown area. To be eligible for the plan, the developer must be planning to add at least four residential units, and they have to either be building a new building or taking over a condemned one.
JUNEAU, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Quantum#Online Voting#Term Limits#Sealaska#Alaska Native#Action L
kinyradio.com

Barr: Vaccines are available twice weekly at Juneau Public Health Center

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - You can still get vaccines for COVID-19 in Juneau during twice-weekly clinics at the public health center. You can go to juneau.org/vaccine to sign up. Deputy City Manager Robert Barr says you can still get vaccinated on Fridays and Wednesdays in Juneau, including kids between 6 months and five years old.
JUNEAU, AK
kcaw.org

Is Sitka’s hotter-than-average inflation a touch of ‘Pipeline Fever’?

One reason inflation appears to sting a bit more in Alaska right now is because it is one of the few places in the country where prices actually dropped during the pandemic. The Alaska Department of Labor on Friday (7-1-22) published its latest issue of “Trends.” The magazine-style report examines changes in the cost of living in Alaska over the past year. And while some of the statistics – like the dip in prices in 2020 – are surprising, other statistics will sound familiar to Alaskans who lived through the pipeline boom.
SITKA, AK
kinyradio.com

NOTN 7-7 AM

The City and Borough of Juneau is no longer requesting that residents from Lemon Creek to Tee Harbor voluntarily conserve water. Juneau Senator Jesse Kiehl spoke to his thoughts on the governor's final budget while a guest on action line. Work is ongoing in a research project between the Alaska...
JUNEAU, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
ktoo.org

Gov. Dunleavy vetoes $10.5M in funds for Alaska Long Trail project

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes to the state budget last week included slashing roughly $10.5 million in funding for the Alaska Long Trail project. The project would span about 500 miles and connect Seward to Fairbanks by what’s called a braided trail, mixing a series of walkable paths as well as paths accessible by four wheelers and snowmachines. Some pieces of the trail already exist, but some still need to be built.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

‘There’s no one like me on the bench’: Alaska’s first Asian American woman to be sitting judge talks getting out of comfort zone

Evacuation order still in effect as Clear Fire burns almost 53k acres in Interior Alaska. Late Wednesday evening, the Division of Forestry updated the evacuation status of residents living near the Clear Fire. The Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska fire service urged anyone with an evacuation status of “go” to leave their homes immediately. Late last week, fire officials dealing with the Clear Fire said 155 people are living in 140 structures in the area that is considered threatened. They said at the time that 130 people are sheltering in place. The fire now has torched 52,987 acres, according to an incident report filed by fire officials, and is still only 8% contained. “There is significant fire activity on the west side of the Kobe Ag Subdivision,” the fire service wrote. “Fire has breached the east-west dozer line running parallel with Kobe Road and the north-south dozer line along the west side of the subdivision. Fire is traveling from the south side of the subdivision moving north. 𝐆𝐎 𝐍𝐎𝐖.”
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

University offers certificates to fill Alaska’s workforce needs

Over the last two and a half years, we’ve seen the Anchorage economy transition from being strained by job losses, closures and unemployment to being stressed by a workforce shortage, with unfilled positions across nearly every industry. At the University of Alaska Anchorage, we strive to stay responsive to our state’s needs, which is why we continue to invest in our Fast Track Career and additional Occupational Endorsement Certificate programs.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy