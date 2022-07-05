LFR says scene clear after around 20 homes evacuated for gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a gas leak in the area of 98th Street and Albany Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. LFR said around 20 homes were evacuated.
As of 6:00 p.m., the scene was clear and people were being allowed back into homes.
An alert from the City of Lubbock said a natural gas line was struck.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
