LFR says scene clear after around 20 homes evacuated for gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a gas leak in the area of 98th Street and Albany Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. LFR said around 20 homes were evacuated.

As of 6:00 p.m., the scene was clear and people were being allowed back into homes.

An alert from the City of Lubbock said a natural gas line was struck.

