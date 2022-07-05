ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LFR says scene clear after around 20 homes evacuated for gas leak

By Samantha Jarpe
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMY0z_0gVchAI100

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a gas leak in the area of 98th Street and Albany Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. LFR said around 20 homes were evacuated.

As of 6:00 p.m., the scene was clear and people were being allowed back into homes.

An alert from the City of Lubbock said a natural gas line was struck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One confirmed dead in hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to a hit-and-run collision Friday evening in the area of 35th Street and Avenue X, the Lubbock Police Department said. “The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Major Crash Investigation Unit are responding to a call for service at 35th Street and Avenue X,” police said in a brief update. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in wreck near 95th & Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a Friday night collision near 95th and Quaker. Our crew on the scene says one injured person is still in the vehicle and first responders are working to get them out.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
City
Albany, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
fox34.com

Bridges across Lubbock area to receive repairs, lane closures expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation will begin two repair projects on bridges across Lubbock County and Dawson County. The projects are expected to last a few months and lane closures in the areas of construction are expected. TxDOT plans to begin next week, according to a TxDOT release.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD to conduct crash investigations, traffic diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will conduct three follow-up crash investigations throughout Lubbock on July 8. Each investigation is expected to last from 30 minutes to an hour. Traffic will be diverted from these locations:. The first investigation starts at 8:30 a.m. at 46th Street and Avenue...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Accident#Lfr#Lubbock Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

July 4 weekend fires in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over July 4 weekend, 68 fires were worked by Lubbock Fire Rescue. According to LFR, the fires were broken down by day and not by type or cause. One fire burned land at 146th and Frankford Avenue on Monday at approximately 10:00 p.m., but an exact number of acres burned is unknown at the time. There were approximately 30 head of cattle on the land, but none were harmed and they were all accounted for, according to LFR.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LFR responds to Independence Day grass fire, no injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after a grass fire in southwest Lubbock late Monday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. LFR said crews were called to 146th Street and Frankford Avenue at 10:11 p.m., and the scene was cleared by 11:28 p.m. Details on property damage were not yet known. LFR said more information would be released as it became available.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Woman Allegedly Sets Fire to Dead Parent’s Home After Being Released From Prison

The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman who set the house that belonged to her dead parents on fire. KAMC News reports that the home was located in the 4800 block of 41st Street. A witness at the scene told police that they saw a woman walking down Vicksburg Avenue with a white bottle of lighter fluid. The suspect said "What the [expletive] are you looking at?" and walked past the witness' house. She then went toward the backyard of a home and wasn't seen afterwards.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Shallowater fire, mobile home completely damaged

SHALLOWATER, Texas — A fire in Shallowater on Monday at approximately 3:30 a.m. destroyed a mobile home and vehicle. West Carlisle Fire Department told EverythingLubbock.com that the cause of the fire was undetermined, and no injuries were sustained. According to an EverythingLubbock.com viewer, the address of the fire was...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LCSO: Crews respond to large grass fire near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a large grass fire just northwest of Shallowater late Monday night, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer. LCSO said deputies first responded at 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of FM 179 and FM 1729. Shallowater and West Carlisle Fire Department responded. The Shallowater Fire Department responded again at approximately 2:00 a.m. after getting a call that the fire reignited, according to LCSO.
SHALLOWATER, TX
FMX 94.5

Can You Get Out Of A Speeding Ticket In Lubbock? One Driver Says Yes

It's happened to all of us. You're running late for a hair appointment and pedicure, or maybe trying to make it to Evie Mae's before they run out of ribs on a Saturday. You're not paying too much attention because you're in a hurry, but you do notice that you seem to be moving pretty quickly. You glance in your rear view mirror, and your heart sinks when you see the unmistakable light patten of a Lubbock PD cruiser flagging you down.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy