Shawnee County, KS

KS sheriff arrests 2 during traffic stops after finding drugs

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were arrested over the holiday weekend by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office during traffic stops.

The first arrest occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on July 1 in the 300 block of South Kansas Avenue. A K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala that had made an improper turn and didn’t have its headlights on. Illegal narcotics were discovered and the driver, Dylan J. Gray, 23, of Topeka, was arrested. He was charged with the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Defective headlamps
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Improper turn

The second arrest occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on July 3 near the intersection of Northwest Logan Street and Northwest Evelyn Street. A deputy pulled over a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee which had a license plate that did not belong and had failed to properly signal a turn. The deputy found that the paper license on the jeep was not real and that the driver had a warrant out for his arrest. As a result, Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzalez, 53, of Topeka, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Operating a vehicle without registration
  • Improper turn

