Previous to the Battle of Gettysburg, General Jubal Early of the Confederate forces, marched into Chambersburg and demanded $100,000 in gold or $500,000 in U.S.currency, or he would burn the town. The buildings in the halfblock, in which the Masonic Temple stands, were unharmed. In most of the accounts of...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO