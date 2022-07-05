ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural, recurring outbreak affecting trees in Southeast Alaska continues

Cover picture for the articleWestern blackheaded budworm defoliation near Thayer Lake in the Kootznoowoo Wilderness Area, Admiralty Island, July 2021. (USDA Forest Service photo by Robin Mulvey.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Tongass National Forest said that residents and visitors have the opportunity to help scientists learn more about a familiar insect outbreak continuing in...

Southeast Alaska’s budworm infestation is still going, and they seem to be moving on to spruce trees

An insect infestation that was first reported in 2020 will continue to cause damage to a variety of trees throughout the Tongass this summer. Last summer’s unusually warm weather fueled an explosion in the western blackheaded budworm, leaving masses of browning trees in many areas of Southeast. The worm, which is the larval stage of the budworm moth, is known to feed on the new growth of trees, leaving them with a brownish-red appearance.
COVID-19 cases prompt mask mandate at Denali National Park

The Clear Fire in Interior Alaska jumped into a rural subdivision late Wednesday near Anderson as crews work to keep it from reaching the Parks Highway, according to fire officials in charge of extinguishing the blaze. Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15 million in harbor grants. Updated:...
Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15M in harbor grants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five Alaska coastal communities are set to share in $15 million in grants from the state to help replace and improve their small boat harbors. Jeremy Talbott, Valdez’s port director, said the $5 million grant will help the city replace its aging small boat harbor, which has a 200-boat waiting list. He explained that 53% of Valdez’s recreational boats are owned by Alaskans from the Interior who travel south to fish, and that an expansion is needed.
The challenges of education in Alaska

In one word, the state of education in Alaska is “pathetic.” Finger pointing, arguing and blaming everything except the structure of the current system will accomplish nothing. The constant cry of a bureaucracy saying “not enough money,” “more money” and “you don’t understand” gets us nowhere while the schoolchildren of Alaska are paying the price and are among the poorest educated in the nation.
Alaska Fish News: State attracts 20 Alaska aqua-farm applications

Twenty applications for Alaska aquatic farm permits were received by the state by the April 30 deadline. That’s the highest number in 17 years, said Flip Pryor, statewide aquaculture section chief at the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game which issues the permits. ADF&G partners with the state Dept....
Alaska Fisheries Report July 7, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur reports on the close of subsistence salmon fishing on the Yukon. KRBD’s Raegan Miller offers a story about stream restoration in Ketchikan, and Angela Denning on budget cuts for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.
Another Victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense

Governor Mike Dunleavy celebrates another victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense initiative as the Federal Government is ending their claim to approximately 91 miles of the North Fork and Middle Fork of the Fortymile River. “This is a significant moment for Alaska,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “The Supreme Court has...
Southeast Alaska businesses hold optimism for 2023, survey reveals

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Conference's 2022 "Southeast Alaska Business Climate Survey," made in partnership with Rain Coast Data, shows that businesses across the region hold a more positive outlook on the economy as compared to data from the previous year. Each year Southeast Conference conducts a regional business...
Rain moves into Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska had another day with lightning strikes through the Interior, as weather changes are already showing up on the southwest shores of mainland Alaska. A low pressure system that cycled through the Aleutian Islands has delivered the first of several rounds of rain over the coming...
Alaska on fire: Thousands of lightning strikes and a warming climate put Alaska on pace for another historic fire season

Alaska is on pace for another historic wildfire year, with its fastest start to the fire season on record. By mid-June 2022, over 1 million acres had burned. By early July, that number was well over 2 million acres, more than twice the size of a typical Alaska fire season. We asked Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks, why Alaska is seeing so many large, intense fires this year and how the region’s fire season is changing. Why is Alaska seeing so many fires this year? There isn’t one simple answer. Early in the season, southwest Alaska...
4 bears killed in Alaska campground reserved for homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city’s largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, which is managed by the city, officials said. Anchorage is Alaska’s biggest city, with nearly 300,000 residents, but it is also bear country. The park is located in east Anchorage, nestled between Chugach State Park and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which state wildlife officials describe as a vast bear habitat.
Abortion access advocates plan several Alaska rallies for Saturday

Organizers with Planned Parenthood are holding four rallies in Alaska on Saturday to advocate for abortion access in the state. The rallies scheduled for Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and Homer come after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade last month, ruling that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.
Rising inflation rates hit Alaskans on gas, transportation and food

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s inflation rate continues to soar as it reached 7.2% in December of 2021, according to a report from the Department of Labor issued this month. Gasoline prices in urban Alaska have risen 52.2% from April 2021 to 2022, according to the Department of Labor....
Is Sitka’s hotter-than-average inflation a touch of ‘Pipeline Fever’?

One reason inflation appears to sting a bit more in Alaska right now is because it is one of the few places in the country where prices actually dropped during the pandemic. The Alaska Department of Labor on Friday (7-1-22) published its latest issue of “Trends.” The magazine-style report examines changes in the cost of living in Alaska over the past year. And while some of the statistics – like the dip in prices in 2020 – are surprising, other statistics will sound familiar to Alaskans who lived through the pipeline boom.
Wildfire activity escalates in Alaska with 20 new fires Monday

Wildfire activity continues to escalate in Alaska as the state logged more than 20 new fires Monday, raising the number of active fires to 214. Thousands of lightning strikes were again detected across a wide area, from Southcentral to the Interior to northern Alaska. Among lighting-caused fires that started Monday...
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Fire burns the Pebble Mine project’s supply camp and, in the...
