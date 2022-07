BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Fripp Island security officials are investigating after they became aware of a group of men harassing a juvenile alligator. According to Chief of Security Gene Lowery, the incident happened just before midnight on Tuesday. Lowery said his office was made aware of the video circulating on social media showing the subjects picking up the small alligator and throwing it into the lagoon.

