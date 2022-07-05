ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police investigating armed robbery in Columbia County

By Julye Wemple
 3 days ago
Hess Market

Orange Township, Pa — Two armed men fought with a gas station clerk early Monday morning before knocking him unconscious and robbing the store, according to the Bloomsburg State Police.

Trooper Paul Kelly was called to the Hess Market on State Route 487 just after 4 a.m. When he arrived, he found the male clerk unconscious and signs of a struggle inside the store.

After regaining consciousness, the clerk told police two men — one armed with a gun and another with a knife — had robbed him and struck him on the head.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction by unknown means, Kelly said, though the police report says a 2021 Honda Odyssey was involved in the incident.

The clerk was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment.

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

