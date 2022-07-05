Pickerington Central athletics director Eric Music heading to Buckeye Valley

Pickerington Central is looking for its third athletics director in a little more than a year after the recent resignation of Eric Music.

Music, who served in the position for one year after three years as assistant athletics director and overseeing Ridgeview Junior High School sports, is leaving to become athletics director at Buckeye Valley.

“This is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Music, a Dublin resident who previously had served as athletics director at Beechcroft (2009-11), Eastmoor Academy (2011-14) and Centennial (2014-18). “I look forward to the new challenge.”

Music succeeds Mike Yinger, who had been at Buckeye Valley since 2017 and left to become an assistant principal at Marion Harding.

At Central, Music succeeded Bo Hanson, who after three years at the school left to become athletics director at Heath.

Music’s year overseeing Tigers sports was highlighted by Division I state championships for the boys basketball and boys track and field teams, the latter of which won its third title in four seasons. Other top achievements included the girls bowling team reaching the state tournament for the first time , senior wrestler Brennen Cernus finishing second in the state at 126 pounds , the girls basketball team winning its seventh consecutive district championship and the football team advancing to its fifth regional final in a row .

