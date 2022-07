If you want to see the future of Major League Baseball on one field at one time, you won’t want to miss the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. The seven-inning American vs. National League game will take place at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and SiriusXM, with MLB Network producing the telecast and re-airing the game at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Scott Braun (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jim Callis (analyst) and A.J. Andrews (reporter) will be on the call.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO