Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; James City; New Kent; Prince George; York Showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Gloucester, southeastern King and Queen, Charles City, northern Prince George, northwestern York, southeastern New Kent and northern James City Counties and the City of Hopewell through 1130 AM EDT At 1028 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Point to Adkins Store to Chester. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Rain of 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Possible flooding of low lying areas. Locations impacted include Hopewell, Charles City, West Point, Norge, Toano, Fort Lee, Prince George, Adkins Store, Rustic, Ruthville, Garysville, Providence Forge, Holdcroft, Barhamsville, Jordans Point, Eltham, Chickahominy Shore, Croaker, Wayside and Birchett Estate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
