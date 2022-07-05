Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lancaster; Middlesex; Northumberland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County in eastern Virginia Southeastern Middlesex County in eastern Virginia Southeastern Northumberland County in eastern Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kilmarnock, Fair Port, Deltaville, Lancaster, White Stone, Wicomico Church, Hartfield, Byrdton, Rehoboth Church, Christ Church, Brook Vale, Weems, Regina, Foxwells, Millenbeck, Browns Store, Greys Point, Slabtown, Fleeton and Bertrand. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

LANCASTER COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO