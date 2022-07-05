ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lancaster; Middlesex; Northumberland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County in eastern Virginia Southeastern Middlesex County in eastern Virginia Southeastern Northumberland County in eastern Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kilmarnock, Fair Port, Deltaville, Lancaster, White Stone, Wicomico Church, Hartfield, Byrdton, Rehoboth Church, Christ Church, Brook Vale, Weems, Regina, Foxwells, Millenbeck, Browns Store, Greys Point, Slabtown, Fleeton and Bertrand. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 09:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of Gloucester, southern Middlesex, southeastern King and Queen, Mathews and southeastern Lancaster Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 946 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall. These showers were along a line extending from Urbanna to Glenns to Shacklefords. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Rain of 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Possible flooding of low lying areas. Locations impacted include Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Urbanna, Deltaville, White Stone, Gwynn, Saluda, Hartfield, Glenns, Blakes, Shacklefords, Beulah, Moon, Senora, Harmony Village, Bertrand, Grafton, Harcum, Cash and Amburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Richmond County in east central Virginia Southeastern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Northwestern Lancaster County in eastern Virginia Northumberland County in eastern Virginia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1015 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Robley, Callao, Heathsville, Farnham, Morattico, Haynesville, Lewisetta, Kinsale, Sharps, Moon Corner, Mulch, Dodlyt, Lara, Lottsburg, Village, Alfonso, Howland, Downing, Nuttsville and Somers. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy